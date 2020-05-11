Thanks to a notably friendly phone interview with President Donald Trump, Fox & Friends romped to a huge ratings win in the 8:00 hour on Friday morning, scoring more 2.47 million overall viewers and 414,000 in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, more than doubling MSNBC rival Morning Joe‘s 181,000 viewers in the demo.

That morning victory helped Fox News surge to a strong victory in daytime ratings, with 2.21 million in total and 347,000 in the demo. This outpaced CNN, which has frequently traded the places with Fox News at the top of the daytime demo podium of late. CNN came in second in the demo with 311,000, while MSNBC trailed behind with 188,000. In overall daytime viewers, MSNBC squeaked out runner-up status with 1.36 million to CNN’s 1.31 million.

Primetime was all Fox News, as it handily won total and A25 – 54 viewers. Its 3.83 million overall and 601,000 viewers in the demo surpassed CNN’s 1.55 million and 401,000, respectively. MSNBC slipped into second in total viewers with 1.96 million overall and 225,000 in the demo. Fox’s win was paced by a return to cable news’ top ratings spot by Tucker Carlson Tonight, which pulled in 4.27 million total and 700,000 viewers in the demo. On several preceding days during the week, the 8:00 Carlson had been topped by its following 9:00 stablemate, Hannity. But on Friday, the latter fell to second place in all of cable news with 4.16 million and 627,000, respectively.

In the pitched battle at 4:00 p.m., Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto eked out a win on Friday in overall audience with 2.09 million, while Deadline: White House fell just short with 1.94 million and The Lead with Jake Tapper came in third with 1.45 million. In the demo, however, Tapper took gold with 347,000, Cavuto captured silver with 338,000, and Deadline fell to bronze with 224,000.

