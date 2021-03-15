Fox News Ends the Week With Four of Five Most-Watched Shows in Total Viewers, Key Demo Friday

Fox News finished out a strong week with a strong showing Friday, topping the ratings with four of the five most-watched shows in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

All three of Fox’s prime time shows were among the five most-watched shows of the day, with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow also nabbing a spot in the top five, according to data from Nielsen. Tucker Carlson Tonight was first, with 3.06 million total viewers, and was also first in the demo, with 483,000 viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show was a close second to Carlson in total viewers, with 3.03 million, and was third in the demo, with 416,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.71 million, and second in the demo, with 470,000.

The Five – featuring co-host Greg Gutfeld‘s ode to taking a much-needed bathroom break – was fourth in both total viewers (2.66 million) and in the demo (385,000), and The Ingraham Angle was fifth, with 2.02 million total viewers, and 335,000 in the demo.

In total day viewers, Fox averaged 1.52 million total viewers, and 261,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.35 million total viewers, and 171,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total viewers, averaging 907,000, and was second in the demo, with 226,000.

Fox also won in prime time, averaging nearly 2.6 million total viewers, and was far ahead of the competition in the demo, with 429,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.24 million, and also second in the demo, with 302,000. CNN was third, with 902,000 total viewers in prime time, and 248,000 in the demo.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe was the most-watched in the early morning, with 1.24 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 158,000. Fox and Friends was second in total viewers, with 1.21 million, and was first in the demo, with 208,000. CNN’s New Day was third, with 565,000 total viewers, and 141,000 in the demo.

