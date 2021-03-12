comScore Greg Gutfeld Sings That He Has to Pee While Live On Air
WHEN NATURE CALLS

The Five Closer Takes Hilarious Detour as an ‘Unplugged’ Greg Gutfeld Sings That He Has to Pee

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 12th, 2021, 6:58 pm

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had quite the message to viewers coming out of a commercial break on Friday evening: “I gotta peeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!”

“Time now for ‘One more thing,'” Juan Williams began the final segment for The Five.

“I gotta pee. I gotta peeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee,” Gutfeld then sang aloud, appearing not to realize yet the show was back from break.

“You’re on the air,” Fox News host Jesse Walters replied.

The co-hosts all laughed before quickly moving on.

Later in the segment, Gutfeld briefly addressed the blooper.

“For some reason, I got unplugged,” he said.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m.: Gutfeld, 30 minutes following the conclusion of The Five, tweeted, “Yes, I peed.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

