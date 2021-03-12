Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had quite the message to viewers coming out of a commercial break on Friday evening: “I gotta peeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!”

“Time now for ‘One more thing,'” Juan Williams began the final segment for The Five.

“I gotta pee. I gotta peeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee,” Gutfeld then sang aloud, appearing not to realize yet the show was back from break.

“You’re on the air,” Fox News host Jesse Walters replied.

The co-hosts all laughed before quickly moving on.

Later in the segment, Gutfeld briefly addressed the blooper.

“For some reason, I got unplugged,” he said.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m.: Gutfeld, 30 minutes following the conclusion of The Five, tweeted, “Yes, I peed.”

Yes I peed — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 12, 2021

