Fox News has named Jason Klarman president of Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service.

Klarman will oversee all operations, content, and subscriber acquisition of Fox Nation. Klarman will also oversee the ongoing transformation of Fox Nation to a “lifestyle and entertainment service,” an effort he spearheaded in late 2019.

“Jason is a terrific, creative and collaborative executive who was instrumental to the launch of Fox Nation in 2018,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “He has been integral to the platform’s success from its exceptionally high conversion rate to its low churn. We look forward to him elevating Fox Nation to new heights.”

“I’m excited to help take FOX Nation to the next level and build on its success over the last two years,” Klarman said.

In October 2020, Klarman was behind the launch of Fox News Books, the media company’s seventh platform. The first book published on the platform, Modern Warriors by Pete Hegseth, debuted at number two on Amazon and debuted on the New York Times bestseller list. The second title, Women of the Bible by Shannon Bream, will be published in March.

One of the first Fox Nation shows under Klarman’s purview is Castles USA, hosted by Judge Jeanine Pirro. The five-episode series, released on the streaming platform on Jan. 11, features Pirro touring historic castle properties throughout the country, including Rhode Island, Long Island, and Pennsylvania.

Klarman was part of the team that launched Fox News Channel in 1996, and rose to vice president of marketing before leaving in 2001. Following stints at USA Cable, Fullscreen Media, Oxygen, and Bravo, he rejoined Fox in 2018 as a consultant, and became EVP of marketing in 2019.

Klarman will keep his role as executive vice president of marketing for Fox News Media, where he oversees all brand strategy for the company.

