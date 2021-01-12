comScore

‘Where in the World is Chris Wray?’ FBI Director and Acting AG Jeffrey Rosen’s Absence from Presser on Capitol Riots Raises Questions

By Leia IdlibyJan 12th, 2021, 4:22 pm
FBI Director Christopher Wray

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FBI officials and members of the Department of Justice held a press conference Tuesday to announce updates on the investigation into the pro-Trump mob that violently attacked the Capitol last week — but two key members were missing.

Both FBI Director Chris Wray and acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen were absent from the briefing, sparking people to question how “a dead police officer and an assault on the U.S. Capitol intended to kill Speaker Pelosi and the Vice President” didn’t warrant their attendance.

While FBI official Steven D’Antuono and interim United States Attorney for D.C. Michael Sherwin were able to deliver coherent updates themselves, viewers of the presser condemned Wray and Rosen for failing to address the nation following a domestic terrorist attack.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: