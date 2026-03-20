The Big Picture

Friday’s newsletter stack arrives heavy with two stories that keep colliding: the war in Iran and the war over who gets to own what’s left of American media. Pete Hegseth‘s Pentagon press conference produced one of the week’s most-discussed performances, drawing fire from across the ideological spectrum — and a defense from a surprising corner. Inside CBS News, staffers are bracing for what sources describe as a coming Friday bloodletting orchestrated by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. The Nexstar-Tegna deal closed despite eight state attorneys general suing to stop it, raising pointed questions about how it got done. And Hollywood’s long bet on Gulf money is looking shakier by the day as war reshapes the region’s dealmaking calculus.

Today’s sources: Status | Breaker | CNN Reliable Sources | The Bulwark | The Ankler | Page Six Hollywood | Awful Announcing | Tubefilter | Nieman Lab | Politico Playbook | The Free Press | The Desk | Newsbusters | Poynter | CJR

Top Story

BARI’S BLOODLETTING

The mood inside CBS News on Thursday could be described, in the words of one staffer who spoke to Status, as “on edge like crazy.” A second round of mass layoffs — deeper and more deliberate than the last — is expected to begin Friday, and this time the cuts bear a different signature. Unlike October’s belt-tightening, which was primarily directed by CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, these layoffs are being largely orchestrated by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss herself.

Status, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, reports the cuts are expected to be deep — with 15 percent of the workforce initially floated, though that figure hadn’t been finalized. Breaker adds that each executive producer was handed a budget to cut, and that CBS News Streaming Editorial Director Melissa Maguire quietly resigned Thursday rather than wait for the ax — telling colleagues she was stepping down to spend more time with her family after seven years at the network.

The backdrop makes the timing uglier. Weiss’s first six months have been rough: She’s struggled to recruit talent despite offering hefty salaries, lost figures like Anderson Cooper and Scott MacFarlane, stalled a “60 Minutes” piece on the CECOT prison, and watched her overhauled Evening News slide in the ratings. Staffers in the network’s streaming division staged a 24-hour walkout just days ago after failing to reach a new contract. Into that environment, Weiss is now cutting.

Breaker reports one signal of where the newsroom is heading: Weiss is reportedly fixated on recruiting ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — who signed a five-year, $100 million-plus extension with ESPN just last March — for the rebooted morning show. A person close to CBS News told Breaker that Weiss has a “creepy obsession” with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Status notes that some veterans believe her goal is to infuse the anti-woke, anti-DEI ethos of The Free Press into one of American journalism’s most storied brands.

The Free Press’s own TGIF newsletter, written by Nellie Bowles, offered a winking aside: “Placed in Bari’s hands. Every movie and the Oscars and all of American cultural life hinge on one middle-aged woman.” The self-awareness of the joke doesn’t quite neutralize the tension it describes.

The cuts land at a network where Weiss has not, by most accounts, won the room. Whatever her vision for CBS News turns out to be, Friday will be its clearest expression yet.

TAKEAWAY: Weiss was brought in to blow up CBS News. The question was always whether she’d build something in its place — or just leave rubble.

Three Takes

HEGSETH VS. THE PRESS: WHO’S WINNING?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth opened Thursday’s Pentagon briefing by invoking Gold Star families, then turned to the reporters in the room and told them they were the problem. “A dishonest and anti-Trump press will stop at nothing,” he said, “to downplay progress, amplify every cost, and call into question every step. Sadly, TDS is in their DNA.” It was one of the more unusual performances from a sitting Cabinet secretary in recent memory — and the newsletter class had three very different reactions.

CNN Reliable Sources | Brian Stelter: Stelter led with the fact-checking, flagging that Hegseth — like Trump before him — falsely claimed the mainstream press had fallen for AI-generated Iranian propaganda. CNN’s Daniel Dale found no evidence that major outlets had promoted the fake USS Abraham Lincoln videos — and that several had actively debunked them. For Stelter, the briefing was less a communications strategy than a tell: The louder the administration fights with chyrons, the more it suggests the narrative is slipping.

Newsbusters | Alex Christy: Where Stelter saw a Cabinet secretary attacking the press, Newsbusters saw the press attacking a Cabinet secretary. Christy’s piece focused on The Situation Room’s coverage, arguing that CNN used the F-35 emergency landing — the first U.S. aircraft damaged in the war — to cast doubt on Hegseth’s claims of success. For Newsbusters, the more telling bias was the media’s failure to note how long it took Iran to damage even one U.S. aircraft at all.

Mediaite | Colby Hall: As this newsletter’s creator (hi guys!) wrote in a column Thursday, the most revealing moment of the briefing came unprompted — Hegseth volunteered the forever war comparison before anyone in the room asked. “This is not those wars,” he said, pre-emptively invoking Iraq and Afghanistan. Hall argued the administration is not just fighting with the press — it is constructing an alibi. If the war goes badly, the explanation is already being built: the problem won’t be the planning, it will be the coverage. The press isn’t just being criticized. It’s being pre-blamed.

TAKEAWAY: Everyone covered the same briefing. Nobody agreed on what it was about. That’s not a media failure — that’s the war working exactly as the administration needs it to.

📰 Top Reads 📰

CJR | Susie Banikarim

THE NYT HIRED NOAH SHACHTMAN. FORMER COLLEAGUES AREN’T HAPPY: CJR’s Susie Banikarim reports that Noah Shachtman, the former editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone and the Daily Beast, has landed a contributing opinion writer role at The New York Times — and that his appointment has unsettled former colleagues who believe his tenure at Rolling Stone raised serious ethical concerns. The central allegation: that Shachtman took editorial control of a story about an FBI raid on a journalist, knew the investigation involved child sexual abuse material, and removed that context from the published piece. Writer Tatiana Siegel — whose byline appeared on the story — told Banikarim she is “horrified” to have her name on the final version. A Penske review reportedly found Shachtman made “egregious errors.” The Times told CJR he is “a skilled and experienced reporter and editor.” … QUOTE (Former Shachtman colleague): “What is unclear to me is whether or not he learned anything from it.” … QUICK TAKE: The Times opinion section has been a landing spot for a lot of complicated hires. This one arrives with unusually specific documentation of what went wrong before.

Breaker | Lachlan Cartwright

BUZZFEED’S JONAH PERETTI ADDRESSES “GOING CONCERN” IN GLOBAL ALL-HANDS: BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti held a global all-hands Thursday from his Los Angeles home, addressing the company’s financial “going concern” disclosure and drawing comparisons — somewhat hopefully — to Apple, Marvel, and Norwegian Cruise Lines as companies that navigated similar moments. Peretti blamed some of the bad press on AI wire services that auto-generate stories from financial filings. He insisted BuzzFeed’s brands remain genuinely attractive to strategic partners. Lachlan Cartwright notes Jimmy Fallon recently lampooned the death of BuzzFeed clickbait on his show, adding a kind of cultural punctuation to the financial news. … QUOTE (Peretti): “These aren’t generic media properties. They serve real communities.” … QUICK TAKE: There’s something very BuzzFeed about a CEO defending his company’s relevance by pointing out that his company’s decline has become culturally relevant.

Poynter | Tom Jones

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CAN’T STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT THE MEDIA: Poynter’s Tom Jones catalogued Thursday’s Hegseth press conference as the latest installment in a now-familiar pattern: the administration attacking the press for covering the costs of a war while demanding credit only for its successes. Jones noted that the White House posture amounts to a demand for state-adjacent coverage — report the victories, ignore the deaths. He also flagged that CNN’s Brian Stelter raised questions about whether Nexstar CEO Perry Sook‘s very public Trump flattery — billing his company as “the anti-fake news” and appearing on Maria Bartiromo’s show to praise Trump’s policies — was connected to the administration’s support for the Nexstar-Tegna deal. (Disclosure: Jones cited this newsletter’s founding editor’s column on the Hegseth briefing, calling it worth the read.) … QUOTE (Jones): “It really sounds as if Trump, Hegseth and others want the American press to act like state-run TV.” … QUICK TAKE: Jones has written some version of this column a dozen times this year. That’s not a criticism of Jones. That’s the story.

The Bulwark | Will Sommer

JOE KENT’S RESIGNATION INFLAMES THE MAGA CIVIL WAR: The resignation of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over the Iran war has handed Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens a martyr — and handed the rest of the right a test. Will Sommer argues Kent’s departure is the biggest fissure on the right since Trump pushed Marjorie Taylor Greene out of Congress. Mark Levin called Kent a “rogue staffer.” The Daily Caller called Kent’s critics “neocon chicken hawks.” Glenn Beck invoked Kent’s wife’s byline at the Grayzone. Kent appeared on Carlson’s show Wednesday; he’s booked for an Owens event Thursday night. … QUOTE (Carlson): “Joe Kent was right, therefore Joe Kent must be destroyed.” … QUICK TAKE: Kent gives Tucker and Candace something they’ve been missing: a martyr with a security clearance. The administration’s response — leak the FBI investigation — confirms they know it.

Status | Natalie Korach

🚨 SCOOP — PROPUBLICA STAFFERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE: Unionized journalists at ProPublica voted overwhelmingly to authorize a walkout, Natalie Korach reports, with AI protections at the center of the dispute. The ProPublica Guild represents approximately 150 journalists and newsroom employees. A major sticking point: the union’s demand that management agree to protections against having jobs replaced by AI. … QUOTE (Agnel Philip, ProPublica Guild unit chair): “We are ready to walk off the job to show management that their refusal will not be tolerated.” … QUICK TAKE: ProPublica built its reputation on holding institutions accountable. Now its own union is asking whether management will be accountable to them. There’s a version of that irony that writes itself.

Nieman Lab | Laura Hazard Owen

CHATGPT IS THE WORST AT CREDITING NEWS OUTLETS — BUT THEY’RE ALL BAD: A new study finds that ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok all fail to consistently credit the news outlets whose reporting they summarize — with ChatGPT the worst offender by a significant margin, surfacing news content in the majority of responses while almost never naming the originating newsroom. … QUOTE (Hazard Owen): “ChatGPT almost never credited the originating newsroom.” … QUICK TAKE: The newsletter class has spent a year asking what AI will do to journalism. Here’s a data point: it’s already doing it, and the biggest player is the worst at giving credit.

Tubefilter

META LAUNCHES “CREATOR FAST TRACK” TO LURE TALENT FROM TIKTOK AND YOUTUBE: Meta is offering established creators — those with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube — between $1,000 and $3,000 a month for three months to start posting on Facebook Reels. Tubefilter reports the fine print: bonuses expire after three months and creators must post at least 15 Reels in each 30-day period. Simon Owens, writing in his own newsletter and cited by CNN’s Brian Stelter, noted that Facebook tried a similar gambit with Twitch streamers — who left the moment the checks stopped. … QUOTE (Owens): “I mean, how many times do we have to go through this?” — … QUICK TAKE: Meta keeps trying to buy a creator economy it can’t seem to build organically. The three-month bonus clock is doing a lot of work in that pitch.

The Desk | Matthew Keys

FCC APPROVES NEXSTAR-TEGNA DEAL — THEN STATES SUE TO BLOCK IT ANYWAY: The FCC granted Nexstar’s waiver requests to exceed the 39 percent audience ownership cap, citing a “growing imbalance of power” favoring Big Four network parents. Hours later, eight state attorneys general filed suit in federal court in Sacramento to block the deal. Nexstar closed the acquisition anyway. California AG Rob Bonta said the state “will not let the parties merge without a fight.” DirecTV filed its own separate lawsuit. A source familiar with the matter told The Desk there were “lots of twists to come.” … QUOTE (FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez): “This merger was approved behind closed doors with no open process, no full Commission vote.” … QUICK TAKE: The FCC waived its own rules to get this done. The courts may yet undo it. Either way, the message to every broadcaster in America just got a lot clearer.

Awful Announcing | Brendon Kleen

SHAMS SWOOPS IN ON WNBA CBA SCOOP — AND BEAT REPORTERS ARE NOT HAPPY: ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news of the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement Wednesday — despite having covered essentially none of the negotiations. Reporters who spent nights staked out at the Langham in Midtown Manhattan — including Charania’s own ESPN colleague Alexa Philippou — were left watching the biggest story of their beat go to someone who cited “industry” sources, suggesting the tip came from above the league level. … QUOTE (Kleen): “Philippou and others are designated for the beat on which Charania just pulled rank.” … QUICK TAKE: The WNBA spent years cultivating its own press corps. The NBA decided the biggest news of the WNBA’s labor calendar should go through an NBA insider who wasn’t in the room. That’s not an accident — it’s a power structure.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

The Ankler | Manori Ravindran

HOLLYWOOD MONEY GUSHED FROM THE GULF. THEN CAME WAR: With production at a standstill across the Gulf, cinemas shuttered or operating at reduced capacity, and high-profile films relocating to Morocco and Turkey, a fear is taking hold: Hollywood’s Middle East strategy may be unraveling. Manori Ravindran reports for The Ankler that at least 13 countries in the region have been directly impacted, and that sovereign wealth fund dealmaking — which propped up major transactions including the Saudi-backed $1 billion launch of Arena SNK Studios and Gulf money behind the Paramount Skydance-WBD bid — is now under pressure. “Would the Electronic Arts deal happen today? That same deal at the same amount? I doubt it,” Dubai-based media consultant Mazen Hayek told Ravindran. … QUOTE (U.S.-based producer): “It’s already done damage. That idea of these places as predictable and easy to operate in — that’s been shaken.” … QUICK TAKE: Hollywood spent two years treating Gulf sovereign wealth as a structural solution to a structural problem. It turns out geopolitics doesn’t care about your cap table.

The Free Press | Nellie Bowles

NETFLIX IS “DONE” WITH HARRY AND MEGHAN, SOURCES SAY: After five years of scrapped scripted projects, a divested lifestyle brand, and reported tensions with directors, Netflix insiders are signaling the streaming giant is finished with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex — with one person telling Nellie Bowles at The Free Press that the mood is “we’re done.” Bowles also cites sources saying Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos won’t take Meghan’s calls without a lawyer present, though Bowles notes he may have said that in jest. The item is worth flagging: Sourcing here is anonymous and filtered through TGIF’s characteristically irreverent lens — take with appropriate seasoning. … QUOTE (Netflix insider): “We’re done.” … QUICK TAKE: The Sussexes’ Netflix deal was always more concept than content. Apparently Netflix has finally noticed.

The Ankler | Richard Rushfield

TWO SCARY NUMBERS HOLLYWOOD IS PRETENDING NOT TO SEE: Oscar ratings fell another 9 percent this year — down to 17 million viewers from 34 million a decade ago — even with two relatively mainstream frontrunners. But Richard Rushfield argues the scarier number is $79 billion: the debt load the merged Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery will carry, more than any media company has ever survived. One major media investor told Rushfield the entity has “too much debt” to function as a public company. Paramount Skydance stock has lost roughly 35 percent since the deal was accepted. … QUOTE (Hal Vogel, Vogel Capital): “How do you cut $6 billion and not destroy the company?” … QUICK TAKE: The trade press keeps covering this merger like a done deal. Wall Street keeps covering it like a slow-motion wreck. One of them is wrong.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class covered the Nexstar-Tegna story from every procedural angle — the FCC approval, the state AG lawsuit, the antitrust arguments, the consumer impact. What almost nobody named explicitly was the transaction hiding in plain sight. CNN’s Brian Stelter, cited by Poynter’s Tom Jones, noted that Nexstar CEO Perry Sook worked overtime to appeal to Trump — billing his company as “the anti-fake news,” appearing on Maria Bartiromo’s show to praise the president’s policies, and standing up MAGA-friendly programming on the Nexstar-owned NewsNation cable channel. Trump publicly endorsed the deal. The FCC — under a chairman who has made no secret of his loyalty to the president — approved it, waiving its own ownership rules to get it done.

That’s a complete loop. A news outlet adjusts its coverage toward a president. The president supports the outlet’s parent company’s multibillion-dollar acquisition. The president’s FCC chair clears the deal. The question the newsletter class failed to ask itself: At what point does “regulatory approval” become something that requires a different word entirely?

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Status — Oliver Darcy and Natalie Korach came into Friday with two genuinely reported scoops: the imminent CBS News layoffs, sourced from multiple people inside the building, and the ProPublica strike authorization, which Korach broke before anyone else. On a day when most of the newsletter class was aggregating the same Hegseth presser from the same clips, Status was doing original reporting. That’s the job.

The Bottom Line

Pete Hegseth stood at a Pentagon podium Thursday and told the assembled press corps they were not his audience. His audience was “the good, decent, patriotic, hard-working, God-fearing American people.” It was a remarkable statement — not because it was new, but because it was official. The administration has now formalized the argument: Journalists are not a check on power, they are an obstacle to it. That’s much less of a communications posture and looks more like a constitutional one. And the newsletter class, to its credit, noticed. What it hasn’t quite reckoned with is what happens when that argument starts working.