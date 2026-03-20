Hand-Picked Trump Panel OKs Putting Him on Gold Coin, in Unprecedented Move for Living Presidents

A federal advisory panel stacked with members appointed by President Donald Trump approved a design placing the serving commander-in-chief on a commemorative 24-karat gold coin in what is a rare move for living presidents, never mind a sitting one.

The Commission of Fine Arts voted unanimously on Thursday to endorse the design, according to The Wall Street Journal, which features a forward-leaning, serious-faced Trump on the front and an eagle on the reverse. The panel went further, urging the U.S. Mint to produce the coin at the largest possible size, though officials say key details such as denomination and dimensions remain undecided.

While the administration had previously floated a Trump dollar coin tied to the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary, that effort stalled after the bipartisan Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee declined to even consider the proposal.

Instead, the White House has turned to a different legal pathway, allowing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to authorize commemorative gold coins without that committee’s involvement. Officials confirmed during Thursday’s meeting that Trump personally reviewed the proposed images.

In a statement following the decision, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach remarked: “As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump.”

The stylized engraving, intended for a limited-run production, draws from an existing portrait of Trump displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Historically, U.S. coinage has largely avoided depicting living political figures, with most presidents appearing only posthumously. The primary exception, the Journal noted, dates back to 1926, when President Calvin Coolidge appeared alongside George Washington on a commemorative half-dollar marking the nation’s 150th anniversary.

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