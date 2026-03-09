One Sheet: Free Press Creep at CBS News, Kari Lake Loses and Fox News Mistake

The Big Picture

The Iran war is ten days old, oil is flirting with $120 a barrel, and the media story is really a story about access — who has it, who’s losing it, and who’s being punished for trying to get it. The newsletter class spent the weekend unpacking Bari Weiss‘s increasingly visible fingerprints on CBS News, a federal judge’s rebuke of Kari Lake‘s reign at Voice of America, and the detention of a Nashville journalist by ICE. Meanwhile, Axel Springer swallowed The Telegraph, Jeff Shell kept disappearing from Paramount’s public events, and Rupert Murdoch turned 95 surrounded by half of official Washington. Also: Pixar is back.

Today’s sources: Status | CNN Reliable Sources | Puck | The Ankler | Semafor | CJR | Politico Playbook | Simon Owens | The Free Press | Poynter | Newsbusters | Breaker

Top Story

BARI’S WORLD: CBS NEWS STAFFERS SEE A FREE PRESS CREEP

Five months into her tenure running CBS News, Bari Weiss is making choices that are drawing scrutiny from inside the building — and raising a question the newsletter class spent the weekend chewing on: where does The Free Press end and CBS News begin?

The flashpoint was a Friday report CBS News posted across its social channels about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s wife, Rama Duwaji, and her Instagram “likes” from October 7, 2023. The report — unbylined — noted that Duwaji had liked posts from The Slow Factory and The People’s Forum in the days after the Hamas attacks. The next day, The Free Press ran its own version of the same story.

Status reported that CBS staffers speaking anonymously described the Duwaji coverage as the kind of thing “that might have appeared on The Free Press” — Weiss’s pro-Israel, anti-woke opinion outlet. The timing, the subject matter, and the ideological alignment were hard to ignore. A person close to Mamdani told Status: “It feels pretty clear that Bari Weiss views her role, whether at CBS or The Free Press, as being a political adversary to the mayor.”

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Status detailed the broader creep: CBS has streamed Free Press programming on its digital platforms, added a Free Press tab to its website, elevated contributors from Weiss’s orbit onto its airwaves, and handed out complimentary Free Press subscriptions to Paramount employees. Last week, Semafor reported that Weiss had been “more engaged in directing coverage” of the Iran protests than anything else during her five-month tenure, personally reaching out to book guests.

Then there’s CBS Mornings. Puck’s Dylan Byers reported that Weiss is overhauling the perpetually third-place morning show — parting ways with executive producer Shawna Thomas, re-signing Gayle King at a steep discount, and auditioning new co-hosts. A leading candidate, per Byers: Josh Elliott, a morning TV journeyman who had stints at ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today before David Rhodes made him the face of CBSN in 2017, then fired him. Status added that Weiss had at one point floated former ESPN anchor and Trump supporter Sage Steele for the show — a detail that landed inside the network like a flare.

The CBS Mornings situation illustrates Weiss’s unusual position: she is simultaneously running an opinion outlet with a defined ideological posture and one of the country’s largest broadcast newsrooms, where executives have traditionally kept their politics invisible. Former President Obama’s deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes captured the ambient frustration on X: “There’s a war, high prices, job losses, AI unleashed, and on and on. But Bari Weiss’s CBS is on the case of the NY Mayor’s wife’s likes from years ago.”

The newsletter class hasn’t gone wall-to-wall on this yet — partly because the Weiss-CBS arrangement has always been unusual, and partly because many of the same outlets covering it have complicated relationships with The Free Press’s orbit. But the volume is rising.

TAKEAWAY: The question was never whether Weiss would bring a point of view to CBS — that was the whole point of hiring her. The question is whether CBS News’s institutional credibility can survive becoming a promotional vehicle for it.

Three Takes

KARI LAKE LOSES IN COURT — BUT WHO EXACTLY WON?

A federal judge ruled Saturday that Kari Lake‘s tenure atop the U.S. Agency for Global Media was unlawful — voiding her mass layoffs and other actions at Voice of America. The ruling is a significant rebuke of the Trump administration’s effort to dismantle U.S.-funded international broadcasting. But the newsletter class read the ruling very differently depending on who was holding the newsletter.

CNN Reliable Sources (Brian Stelter): The ruling landed as a vindication — and a moment worth savoring carefully. Reliable Sources catalogued Lake’s months-long effort to “remake USAGM,” noting that sidelined employees had questioned the legality of her appointment from the start. Stelter highlighted the plaintiffs’ statement, calling it “a powerful step toward undoing the damage she has inflicted on this American institution.” He also noted the bitter irony that Lake had been touting VOA’s broadcasts into Iran just days before the ruling came down — framing the agency as a propaganda tool right up until the court said she had no authority to run it.

Politico Playbook (Kyle Cheney/Ben Johansen): Playbook treated the ruling as a significant legal setback but kept its eye on the unresolved question: what happens next? Judge Royce Lamberth asked the government to provide clarity on who is actually the acting CEO by March 11 — meaning the administrative chaos at USAGM isn’t over, it’s just been reshuffled. Playbook also flagged Lake’s defiant response, reverting to her “activist judge” talking point, and noted the ruling came from a senior district judge, not some junior appointee.

The Free Press (The Front Page): Mentioned the ruling in a single bullet — “A federal judge ruled Saturday that Kari Lake… did not possess legal authority to dismantle the Voice of America” — alongside war updates, terror attack coverage, and energy crisis analysis. No commentary, no framing, no engagement with what the ruling means for the administration’s media agenda. For a publication that has enthusiastically chronicled the deconstruction of legacy media institutions, the silence was notable.

TAKEAWAY: Lake lost in court, but the ruling is a procedural victory more than a structural one — the administration can still pursue its USAGM agenda with a properly appointed replacement. What the newsletter class mostly avoided asking: who gets their job back, and when?

📰 Top Reads 📰

Poynter, Tom Jones

FOX NEWS’S FOOTAGE PROBLEM — MISTAKE OR COVER?: Multiple Fox News programs aired old footage from a December 2025 dignified transfer at Dover instead of Saturday’s ceremony — the one where Trump wore a white “USA” baseball cap that drew criticism. Fox & Friends, The Big Weekend Show, and Fox News Sunday all used the wrong clip. Fox issued an on-air apology, with host Griff Jenkins saying the network “inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer.” Poynter’s Tom Jones frames the central question squarely: “Seeing how it’s Fox News — a conservative network that is often sympathetic and supportive of Trump — there are going to be doubts.” He notes the correct footage did air on Lara Trump’s show Saturday night. Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan called Fox “a state propaganda channel”; author Bill Carter called it “a deliberate choice.” Jones lands with a characteristic Poynter hedge. … QUOTE (Jones): “When it comes to coverage of Trump, it’s hard to give Fox News the benefit of the doubt.” … QUICK TAKE: Fox’s explanation is plausible. Fox’s track record makes it implausible.

Semafor, Max Tani

CNN IS WHY ELLISON WON: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently told a confidant that holding onto CNN had probably been “a business mistake” — but that mistake, Semafor reports, turned out to be a trump card. CNN’s importance to President Trump made it central to David Ellison‘s pitch for why the government should favor the Paramount-WBD bid over Netflix’s. Zaslav now believes CNN actually drove up Paramount’s offer. Netflix’s Ted Sarandos confirmed to Bloomberg that Trump lost interest in Netflix’s bid when it became clear the streamer wouldn’t buy the cable assets. … QUOTE (Tani): “News is a funny business. It’s hated by the markets and the public alike, yet it’s the obsession of the powerful.” … QUICK TAKE: The most valuable thing about CNN right now has nothing to do with its ratings.

Status, Jon Passantino

NEXSTAR’S MAGA AUDITION: NewsNation posted a clip of press secretary Karoline Leavitt scolding CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in the White House briefing room — set to a voiceover selling NewsNation as the antidote. The ad drew condemnation from the outlet’s own social media followers and was dismissed inside CNN as “pathetic,” per Status. But the real story is the merger math: Nexstar is pursuing a $6.2 billion acquisition of Tegna that would reach 80% of U.S. households — well over the FCC’s 39% cap — and needs Trump’s blessing to make it happen. CEO Perry Sook has been openly fawning. … QUOTE (Sook): “Having the endorsement of the nation’s chief executive doesn’t hurt in the regulatory agencies.” … QUICK TAKE: The “no agenda” network has one. It just isn’t about journalism.

Puck, Dylan Byers

JEFF SHELL’S LONG GOODBYE: Paramount Skydance president Jeff Shell has been absent from every major public event as the company navigates its WBD acquisition — missing analyst calls, regulatory meetings, and deal team appearances. Byers reports that CEO David Ellison no longer trusts Shell and suspects him of leaking to the press, and sources say Shell is unlikely to survive past the WBD merger close. The internal investigation by Gibson Dunn, triggered by a complaint from high-stakes gambler, federal whistleblower, and self-described fixer R.J. Cipriani, may not reveal any legal transgression — but it has, per Byers, “exacerbated David’s own misgivings.” … QUOTE (Source close to the situation): “In retrospect, I’m not sure Jeff was ever the long-term plan.” … QUICK TAKE: Shell came to Paramount to stabilize it. Now he’s the thing that needs stabilizing.

Status, Brian Lowry

HBO’S NEXT CLIFFHANGER: Ellison’s plan to merge HBO and Paramount+ has unsettled HBO chief Casey Bloys, whose contract runs to 2027 and requires him to report directly to the CEO. Two sources told Status there is “no way” Bloys would agree to report to Paramount+ chief Cindy Holland. Bloys hasn’t had an extensive conversation with Ellison yet — just a “touch base.” Internal candidates if Bloys walks: originals head Sarah Aubrey and drama chief Francesca Orsi. … QUOTE (former HBO associate on Bloys): “He herds cats pretty well.” … QUICK TAKE: HBO has survived four corporate parents in a decade by outlasting the people above it. The question is whether that trick works a fifth time.

CJR, Betsy Morais

ICE DETAINS NASHVILLE JOURNALIST: Estefany Rodríguez, a reporter for Nashville Noticias who had been covering local ICE raids, was detained Wednesday morning without a warrant as she left the gym — her car bearing the Nashville Noticias logo. She remains in a Louisiana detention center. CJR’s Carolina Abbott Galvão reported the detention, connecting it explicitly to the earlier case of Emmy-winning reporter Mario Guevara, who was deported to El Salvador after more than 100 days in custody — the first known deportation in retaliation for reporting. CJR editor Betsy Morais called Guevara’s case “a singular and devastating blow to this country’s commitment to freedom of the press. But I feared follow-ups — and here we are.” … QUOTE (Katherine Jacobsen, CPJ): “The government tried to put forward arguments that it was an immigration case… when it was really, at its core, silencing a local community reporter.” … QUICK TAKE: The administration has now established a pattern. The press freedom community is still treating each case as an isolated incident.

Semafor, Max Tani

ROBERT ALLBRITTON’S WASHINGTON GAMBIT: Robert Allbritton — who founded Politico and whose father owned The Washington Star — has been quietly pursuing top Washington Post journalists and exploring a significant expansion of NOTUS into a full-scale DC news operation. Semafor reports the publication has trademarked “The Washington Sun” and purchased related URLs. Staffers were given 24 hours to decide on offers. The play is direct: capitalize on the Post’s damaged brand and wave of layoffs to build an immediate rival. Allbritton declined comment. … QUICK TAKE: The Washington media market has room for one dominant paper. Allbritton is betting the Post has finally left that opening.

CNN Reliable Sources, Oren Liebermann

HOW ISRAEL’S CENSOR WORKS: With misinformation spreading on social media about CNN’s wartime reporting, Jerusalem bureau chief Oren Liebermann filed a detailed explainer on Israel’s military censorship rules — what they do and don’t cover, how they’ve tightened since the Hamas attacks, and what CNN has and hasn’t submitted for review. Key line: the censor prohibits live broadcasts showing interception of Iranian ballistic missiles, but “does not give the censor any editorial control over CNN’s coverage at all.” A Trump administration official had accused CNN of “pro-Iran regime propaganda” for correspondent Fred Pleitgen‘s reporting from Tehran. Pleitgen’s response to a State Department official who implied he’d been bought off with coffee: “I bought the coffee.” … QUOTE (Liebermann): “CNN has not submitted any video to the censor for review since the war started.” … QUICK TAKE: The administration’s attack on Pleitgen says more about how the White House wants this war covered than anything Pleitgen actually filed.

Newsbusters, Sarah Butler

‘NO IMMINENT THREAT’: CNN GUESTS PUSH BACK ON WAR RATIONALE: On last Sunday’s State of the Union, anchor Dana Bash interviewed New York Times journalist David Sanger and CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand, both of whom argued there was “no imminent nuclear threat” from Iran — framing the U.S.-Israel strikes as a “war of choice.” Newsbusters flags the segment as emblematic of a broader pattern in which major network panels have questioned the legal and strategic justification for Operation Epic Fury. The conservative media watchdog has been cataloguing Sunday show coverage of the war, arguing that elite media panels have consistently tilted toward skepticism of the military operation. … QUOTE (Headline): “CNN guests wildly insist Iran was not an imminent threat to the U.S.” … QUICK TAKE: Whether you agree with Sanger and Bertrand or not, Newsbusters is doing the work of tracking who the networks are booking and what they’re saying — and that’s a legitimate media story regardless of where you sit on the war.

Media Newsletter, Simon Owens

AI AND LOCAL NEWS: Several newsrooms are now feeding Zoom recordings of government meetings directly into AI tools to identify newsworthy topics — a practice made possible by pandemic-era live-streaming requirements that many local governments have kept in place. Owens frames this as a genuine gap-filler as newspapers have retrenched, while noting that Patch — which now has over 1 million subscribers across 14,000 AI-generated local newsletters — represents a far more automated, and far less editorially ambitious, version of the same impulse. … QUOTE (Owens): “While it’s always preferable to have a human reporter observing them, I think AI tools could do a lot to fill in the gaps.” … QUICK TAKE: The most honest thing about local news AI coverage is that it’s covering the meetings no one else will cover — which is both the floor and the ceiling.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Breaker, Lachlan Cartwright

🚨 SCOOP — RUPERT AT 95: The biggest tabloid stakeout of the weekend wasn’t in Tehran — it was outside The Grill in Midtown, where Breaker’s Lachlan Cartwright camped for eight hours to capture Rupert Murdoch‘s 95th birthday party. The guest list read like a power index of the last five decades of American media, politics, and sports: Lachlan Murdoch, Rebekah Brooks, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Hugh Jackman, Tony Blair, Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell, and Doug Burgum, among others. Donald Trump sent a video message. Murdoch praised Lachlan and invoked the AI revolution as unfinished business. Three of his children — James, Elisabeth, and Prudence — were absent following the Nevada trust litigation. Lord Rothermere, who lost The Telegraph to Axel Springer at the last moment, told Breaker he was “disappointed.” … QUOTE (Murdoch on Lachlan): “I’m proud of you, the son you are and leader you have become.” … QUICK TAKE: Half of official Washington showed up to toast a man whose properties have spent decades making their lives miserable. That’s either a tribute to Murdoch’s power or a commentary on Washington’s memory.

The Ankler, Lesley Goldberg

WHERE IS JEFF SHELL?: Goldberg asks the question Paramount won’t answer: where has company president Jeff Shell been? He was absent from the Wall Street analyst call March 2, missing from the deal team, and has kept a conspicuously low profile even as he reportedly continues coming into his office on Melrose Avenue daily. The Ankler connects Shell’s vanishing act to both the Cipriani investigation and a broader Ellison reassessment — and flags the incoming musical chairs as Paramount and WBD executive teams prepare to merge. … QUOTE (source): “There’s no question he’s coming into the office. He’s had Zoom meetings and been in the office every day and is still working.” … QUICK TAKE: The most powerful invisible man in Hollywood.

Status, Brian Lowry

PIXAR REBOUNDS, WARNER STUMBLES: Pixar’s Hoppers opened to $46 million — the animation studio’s best debut for an original since Coco in 2017 — earning an A CinemaScore and strong word of mouth. Warner Bros.’ The Bride!, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, opened to just $7.6 million against an estimated $80-100 million budget. Lowry gave the film a 4/10, citing “arresting visuals” that ultimately can’t save plot threads that “never come together in a coherent way.” He also reviewed Rooster (Steve Carell, 6/10) and Hoppers (8/10), praising the Pixar film for “the kind of creative energy that should enjoy a long shelf life.” … QUOTE (Lowry on The Bride!): “The stitched-together concept proves too bizarre and disjointed to catch lightning in a bottle.” … QUICK TAKE: Pixar needed a win badly. Warner Bros. just had a very expensive art project.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent significant energy this weekend on Bari Weiss’s editorial choices at CBS News — but almost nobody asked the more structurally interesting question: what does it mean that a major broadcast network is now being run by someone who simultaneously operates a subscription opinion outlet? The Weiss-Free Press-CBS arrangement is unprecedented. Legacy network executives have always had private views; Weiss has a revenue model built on hers. The chattering class keeps analyzing individual editorial decisions — the Mamdani coverage, the Sage Steele audition — without grappling with what happens to the concept of broadcast neutrality when the person running the newsroom is also selling a worldview by subscription.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Semafor, Max Tani —Tani’s scoop that David Zaslav privately considered CNN a “business mistake” — and now believes it was the asset that drove up Paramount’s winning bid — is the kind of sourced, consequential media intelligence that reframes an entire story. In a week full of speculation about the Paramount-WBD deal, Semafor had the actual inside account of how CNN’s political value to Donald Trump became a dealmaking variable. Original sourcing, real stakes, clean execution.

The Bottom Line

The week’s biggest media stories — Bari Weiss remaking CBS in her image, Kari Lake dismantling VOA, NewsNation cosplaying as state media to win a merger, ICE detaining a journalist for covering ICE — aren’t really separate stories. They’re the same story told four different ways: the institutions that were supposed to be independent are being brought to heel, one by one, either by ideological capture, regulatory leverage, legal force, or a car full of agents with no warrant. The newsletter class covers each episode as a discrete drama. The pattern is harder to write about — and far more important.