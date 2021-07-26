The Most Watched Show on Cable News Friday Wasn’t in Prime Time

Normally the most-watched show in cable news is a primetime program, but this past Friday the ratings winner was Fox News’ The Five at 5 pm.

The Five dominated with 2.46 million viewers overall and 305,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic.

The show came in second in the demo to Tucker Carlson Tonight — guest-hosted by Mark Steyn — which won with 340,000 viewers. Overall the primetime show came in second with 2.23 million viewers.

Hannity came in third overall with 1.96 million total viewers and 294,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show took fourth with 1.91 million total and 250,000 in the demo.

In primetime Fox News won with 2 million viewers total and 296,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.35 million total and 184,000 in the demo, while CNN was in a distant third with 538,000 total and 110,000 in the demo.

That trend held for the total day numbers, with Fox in first (1.4 million; 213,000), MSNBC in second (880,000; 129,000), and CNN in third (555,000; 115,000).

Fox & Friends beat New Day and Morning Joe on Friday, getting 1.14 million viewers (174,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 870,000 (120,000) and CNN’s 409,000 (71,000).

