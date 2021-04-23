Tucker Carlson Back on Top in Thursday Ratings

One day after Fox’s early-evening show The Five garnered the most viewers in all of basic cable, Tucker Carlson reclaimed the top spot, winning Thursday’s ratings race in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was first in total viewers, with 2.97 million, and 605,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen data. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.63 million, and third in the demo, with 441,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with nearly 2.6 million, and second in the demo, with 460,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth, with 2.56 million total viewers, and fifth in the demo, with 383,000. The Ingraham Angle rounded out the top five in total viewers, with 2.09 million, and was fourth in the demo, with 404,000.

Fox News had the most viewers in total day, with 1.52 million, and 284,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.16 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 161,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 739,000, and second in the demo, with 191,000.

In prime time, Fox was again first, averaging 2.55 million total viewers, and 490,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.96 million, and CNN was third, with 1.05 million. Both CNN and MSNBC tied in the demo on Thursday night, each averaging 287,000 younger viewers.

Fox and Friends swept the early morning, with 1.12 million total viewers and 225,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.08 million total viewers and 143,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 505,000 total viewers and 114,000 in the demo.

