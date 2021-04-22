Fox’s The Five Surges Ahead in Wednesday Ratings Race

Fox’s The Five, co-hosted by the opinionated and outspoken Greg Gutfeld, rose to the top of the ratings chart Wednesday, drawing the most total viewers in all of basic cable, while Sean Hannity topped the rankings in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

The Five drew 2.85 million total viewers Wednesday and was third in the demo, with 422,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second in both, with 2.75 million total viewers and 473,000 in the demo. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.66 million, and first in the demo, with 487,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.5 million, and also fourth in the demo, with 379,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in both, with 1.95 million total viewers, and 376,000 in the demo.

In total day, Fox topped the competition in both total viewers, with 1.51 million, and in the demo, with 276,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.19 million, and third in the demo, with 176,000. CNN averaged the fewest viewers overall in total day, with 802,000, and was second in the demo, with 226,000.

Fox had a decisive victory in prime time, with 2.45 million total viewers, and 445,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.89 million, and third in the demo, with 276,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.08 million, and second in the demo, with 282,000.

Fox and Friends was first in the early morning, with 1.2 million total viewers, and 229,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.1 million total viewers, and 180,000 in the demo, and CNN’s New Day was third, with 548,000 total viewers, and 146,000 in the demo.

