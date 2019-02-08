Amazon Reportedly Getting Cold Feet on Building New HQ In New York, May Bail

Amazon is reconsidering their plan to build physical headquarters in New York City after receiving backlash from politicians, according to two Washington Post sources close with the company.

Unlike in Virginia and Tennessee, where legislators emphatically approved and incentivized the building of Amazon HQ with millions of dollars in project investments, a group of New York legislators and unions are banding together in disapproval.

“The question is whether it’s worth it if the politicians in New York don’t want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming,” one Post source said.

Last year Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Post, promised an investment of $5 billion and over 50,000 jobs between Queens and Arlington. Despite emphatic support from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, other local Democrats haven’t been as welcoming.

Prominent critics include Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D), Deputy Leader of the City Council James G. Van Bramer (D), and Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael N. Gianaris (D). Back in November, Ocasio-Cortez slammed the project as one benefiting a large outside corporation over local New York residents.

Amazon is a billion-dollar company. The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 13, 2018

“Amazon is a billion-dollar company,” the New York congresswoman tweeted. “The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here.”

Amazon has not yet closed deals on New York property and thus still has the chance to back away from its initial plan if it wants to.

“I think now is the time for Amazon to make a decision because it has to start hiring,” said another Post source. “At some point, the project starts to fall behind.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com