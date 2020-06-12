“Can Anna Wintour Survive the Social Justice Movement?” asked a piece in the New York Times Thursday night.

By Friday morning, Condé Nast was made to answer. In a town hall meeting with staff, CEO Robert Lynch said the Vogue editor in chief of and Condé artistic director would not be resigning.

Lynch said there is “no truth” to rumors that reached a fever pitch Friday morning that Wintour, a name synonymous with Vogue, would be putting an end to her decades-long career at the magazine.

A series of controversies erupted into public view for the renowned publisher of glossies this week, the result of furious current and former staffers finding a voice in the current climate to speak out against racism and inequity. Demands for accountability soon reached the desk of Wintour, who has been accused of preserving the company’s elitist culture.

Those controversies have thus far resulted in fairly dramatic shifts to Condé Nast mastheads. Just this week, Bon Appétit editor Adam Rapoport and Condé Nast Entertainment vice president Matt Duckor resigned.

Meanwhile, Wintour apologized to staff in an email sent last week, acknowledging that there had been a “hurtful and intolerant” atmosphere at Vogue and that the magazine “has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators.”

