New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Friday requiring police department across the state to reform or lose funding following nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The New York State Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative will “require local governments and police agencies” to “develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs in their community.”

During a press conference, Cuomo said, “This is not about a press release that’s going to solve it. The way we really solve this is we say to every police agency in this state — I believe should happen in the nation — ‘sit down at the table with the local community, address these issues, get to the root of these issues, get a plan, pass that plan by your local government, and if you don’t, you’re not going to get any additional state funds.’ Period.”

“We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves,” he declared. “We’re not going to be, as a state government, subsidizing improper police tactics. We’re not doing it.”

Floyd died in police custody after a police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck, despite protests from Floyd that he couldn’t breathe.

