A former National Enquirer editor who used the tabloid to protect Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein has returned to media with a new glossy Hamptons magazine.

Dylan Howard left Enquirer parent company American Media Inc. last year, and his comeback is detailed in a fresh New York Times report. Despite landing a new gig, however, things are not all rosy for the media executive: he is said to have been kicked off of dating app Bumble.

The Times’ Rachel Abrams reports:

One company that won’t do business with Mr. Howard is the dating app Bumble, which removed his profile earlier this year after a woman complained about his work for Mr. Weinstein, according to two people with knowledge of the matter (Mr. Schuster, the lawyer, said Mr. Howard chose to remove his profile for “unrelated reasons” and said he did not “work for” Mr. Weinstein).

That alleged “work” for Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape, involved trying to suppress allegations of sexual assault against him and digging up dirt on his accusers.

Howard also helped suppress stories of alleged Trump affairs — including former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whose story the Enquirer bought and then buried (known as a “catch and kill”). The Enquirer was fined $187,500 for violation election laws with that payment, which was made during Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Howard, meanwhile, was not prosecuted after he cooperated with the feds.

Oh, and Jeff Bezos accused Howard of blackmailing him with nudes.

Despite those controversies, Howard has partnered up with Italian magazine franchise Grazia to run its US operation, which has launched a free glossy The Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons.

At a launch party for the new magazine, held at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, the Times reported that guests didn’t know “much about the man behind the event.”

“I have never heard of him,” the event DJ told the Times. “I was more there as a guest of Ferragamo,” said an influencer. “I don’t know Howard or anything about him,” said another.

Read the Times report here.

