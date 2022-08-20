Giuliani Pal Tried to Get Trump to Give Rudy a Medal of Freedom and a General Pardon – Report

An associate of Rudy Giuliani’s tried to get the former New York City mayor the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a “general pardon” before Donald Trump left the White House, a new report reveals.

In the book, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, journalist Andrew Kirtzman reports that Maria Ryan, an associate of Giuliani, sought both the pardon and medal in a letter to Trump. The request was first reported by the New York Times, which obtained an advanced copy of Kirtzman’s book. Maggie Haberman authored the report.

The letter addressed to Trump also contained requested payments for Giuliani, presumably for legal services, and Ryan. The letter was intercepted by Giuliani advisor Bernard B. Kerik, the police commissioner while Giuliani served as mayor. It is not clear if Giuliani was aware of the letter, which is dated only days after the January 6 Capitol riot.

“I tried to call you yesterday to talk about business. The honorable Rudy Giuliani has worked 24/7 on the voter fraud issues. He has led a team of lawyers, data analysts, and investigators,” Ryan reportedly wrote in the letter, going on to describe Giuliani’s financial hardships, saying he’s “his job and income” working pro bono for the then-president.

Ryan also requested a general pardon and for the Presidential Medal of Freedom approximately a week after the letter is actually dated (January 10).

“Mr. Giuliani rarely asks for anything for himself. He is praying you present him with this on Friday, January 15 or Monday the 19,” Ryan wrote.

A lawyer for Giuliani, Robert J. Costello, told the Times that the former mayor was not aware of the pardon requests “if they exist.”

“The mayor has been consistent that he never asked for a pardon and told President Trump that if he was offered a pardon, he would decline it because he didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

