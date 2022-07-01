Rudy Giuliani Deletes Tweet Insisting Cassidy Hutchinson Was Not Present When He Asked for a Pardon
Jul 1st, 2022, 7:53 am
Rudy Giuliani insisted on Twitter that Cassidy Hutchinson was “never present” when he asked former President Donald Trump when he asked for a pardon, and then deleted it.
Flagged by Ron Flipowski, who noted “She wasn’t there when I asked Trump for a pardon. But I never asked for a pardon. Only Rudy.”
He deleted the apparently self-incriminating Tweet and clarified that he never asked for a pardon:
Giuliani’s Twitter feed can provide a roller coaster of emotions at times, as well as great savings in slides!
…
