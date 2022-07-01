Rudy Giuliani Deletes Tweet Insisting Cassidy Hutchinson Was Not Present When He Asked for a Pardon

Rudy Giuliani insisted on Twitter that Cassidy Hutchinson was “never present” when he asked former President Donald Trump when he asked for a pardon, and then deleted it.

Flagged by Ron Flipowski, who noted “She wasn’t there when I asked Trump for a pardon. But I never asked for a pardon. Only Rudy.”

He deleted the apparently self-incriminating Tweet and clarified that he never asked for a pardon:

I NEVER asked for a pardon. I didn't need one. I NEVER lied nor did anything wrong. Friends suggested anyone in the inner circle should because the lying radical left try to frame innocent people. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 30, 2022

Giuliani’s Twitter feed can provide a roller coaster of emotions at times, as well as great savings in slides!

Great products at reasonable prices. Use code Rudy for additional savings pic.twitter.com/O6EvkxHRt8 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 1, 2022

