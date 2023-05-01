‘It All Went South’: Jack Dorsey Says Elon Musk’s Takeover Led to Twitter’s Nosedive

Despite his initial vote of confidence in Elon Musk’s ability to manage Twitter, Jack Dorsey assessed that the social media platform has declined under the “Chief Twit’s” watch.

The Twitter founder and former CEO laid out his thoughts in a number of posts on Bluesky, another social platform (which is currently invite-only) that Dorsey has been backing for years. In these posts, Dorsey says that Musk was not the right person to lead Twitter and that he should’ve walked away from his $44 billion deal to acquire it.

“Do you think Elon has proven to be the best possible steward for the platform?” A Bluesky user asked Dorsey on Friday.

“No,” he answered. “Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad.”

Dorsey added that he doesn’t think Twitter’s board should have forced the sale to go through back in 2022 when Musk had second thoughts about purchasing the site. Twitter sued Musk to legally compel him to honor the acquisition deal he previously agreed to.

“It all went south,” Dorsey assessed.

Musk’s ownership of Twitter has been marked by chaotic restructuring, and he reportedly admitted in a recent company memo that the platform’s valuation had dropped significantly since he bought it — coinciding with Tesla’s stock having problems of its own.

