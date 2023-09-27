‘Lunacy’: Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Slams Republicans For Ignoring Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Posts

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board slammed former President Donald Trump — and the Republicans who enable him — over the “unhinged” remarks that populate his feed on social media platform Truth Social.

In their latest op-ed, the board noted that in the last few days, Trump has pledged to have NBC and MSNBC investigated for “country-threatening treason” and suggested that General Mark Milley should be executed. The op-ed also noted that Trump “uses Truth Social to amplify unhinged posts from others, including one recently calling the 2021 Capitol riot a ‘Fedsurrection,’ involving Antifa leftists in MAGA disguise, and ‘the Deep State coordinated their actions through proxies.'”

The editorial board called “this lunacy” a “direct mind-meld with Mr. Trump’s true social and political self.”

As such, the editorial board argued, why are Republicans not taking Trump’s “campaign pledge to abridge the First Amendment” and call for the execution of U.S. generals seriously? He is, after all, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“What if some crank does and decides to shoot Gen. Milley in his retirement?” the board asked, before concluding that voters will pay attention to Trump’s posts if he’s nominated for president again, and Republicans will have to deal with the political ramifications of that.

From the op-ed:

Some Republicans are feeling giddy these days because Mr. Biden is down in the polls, losing head-to-head even against Mr. Trump. But many voters may have forgotten what it was like to hear from, and live with, Mr. Trump day after day. As President, Mr. Biden gets more attention now, and Mr. Trump is ducking the GOP presidential debates. But if Mr. Trump is nominated again, his every word will get attention. That’s the baggage Republicans will carry — and the reason Democrats think even Mr. Biden can win.

The reliably conservative editorial board has leveled increasing criticism at Trump since his first term in the White House ended with an extensive campaign to overturn the election and the Jan. 6 riot. Rupert Murdoch, who owns both the Journal and Fox News, privately loathes Trump — and is reportedly not keen to see him back in the White House.

