‘Punishment Would Have Been DEATH!’ Trump Accuses Mark Milley of Treason

Former President Donald Trump accused Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley of treason on Friday and said he would have been put to death “in times gone by” as punishment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump lashed out at Milley — who he appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2018 — ahead of the general’s retirement at the end of this month:

Mark Milley, who led perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history with his grossly incompetent implementation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, costing many lives, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens, and handing over BILLIONS of dollars of the finest military equipment ever made, will be leaving the military next week. This will be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate! This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH! A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act. To be continued!!!

Despite the fact that Trump appointed Milley in 2018, the two have had a tumultuous relationship and Trump has repeatedly lashed out at his appointee in recent years.

In 2021, Trump called Milley a “f*cking idiot,” and said, “If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”

Milley, meanwhile, allegedly compared Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and reportedly took “top-secret action to limit Trump from potentially ordering a dangerous military strike or launching nuclear weapons,” for fear that Trump could go “rogue.”

According to a profile of Milley published by The Atlantic this week, Milley expressed concern that Trump would “start throwing people in jail” if he were reelected in 2024, and that he would “be on the top of the list.”

