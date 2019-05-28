Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff is back with a sequel to his 2018 bestseller. And in it, he makes an explosive claim about an action special counsel Robert Mueller strongly considered taking against President Donald Trump. But it’s an action that the Mueller team is firmly denying.

According to the Guardian, Wolff claims that Mueller drafted an obstruction of justice indictment against Trump, before ultimately deciding not to proceed with it. The indictment, according to Wolff, would have charged the president with three counts including; witness tampering, witness retaliation, and corruptly influencing a pending proceeding.

The Guardian reports that it viewed documents relating to Wolff’s claim. Yet Mueller spokesman Peter Carr denies the very existence of these documents.

“The documents that you’ve described do not exist,” Carr told the Guardian.

Wolff claims that the draft indictment alleges that Trump began obstructing justice in the first week of his presidency. He wrote that Mueller concluded Trump took “extraordinary lengths… to protect himself from legal scrutiny and accountability, and to undermine the official panels investigating his actions.”

Following the publication of Fire and Fury, Wolff came under heavy criticism for factual errors in the book. He later said he considers himself “barely a journalist,” and believes that his job “has nothing to do with truth.”

