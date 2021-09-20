New York Daily News Announces New Top Editor in Leadership Shakeup

The New York Daily News has a new top editor, Mediaite has learned.

The paper announced internally that editor-in-chief Robert York is out, and veteran journalist Andrew Julien will be taking over as interim editor-in-chief.

Mediaite obtained an internal memo announcing the change to staff:

This is to inform you that effective immediately, Andrew Julien will be serving as interim editor-in-chief on an as-needed basis of the New York Daily News, replacing Robert York. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Andrew is currently Editor and Publisher of the Hartford Courant. He grew up in New York and is eager to work with the talented staff of the Daily News. Andrew will continue to oversee the Courant as we seek a permanent editor for the Daily News. Please feel free to reach out to your manager if you have any additional questions.

The leadership shake-up comes shortly after former New York Post gossip columnist and Page Six editor, Richard Johnson, came out of retirement to join the Daily News as well.

Both developments are underway while the owner of the Daily News, Tribune Publishing, was planning on taking the paper exclusively online. That idea was scraped by the new owner of the publisher, the Alden Global Capital hedge fund.

