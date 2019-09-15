comScore

New York Times Slammed Over ‘Insane,’ Deleted Tweets About New Kavanaugh Allegations

By Ken MeyerSep 15th, 2019, 9:27 am

New York Times has reported on a new instance of alleged sexual misconduct by Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, but the paper has getting a lot of flak because for how they presented the story in now-deleted tweets.

The new story comes from a male classmate of Kavanaugh’s from Yale, who claims the future justice was at a drunken dorm room party where friends “pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The report set off renewed outcry over Kavanaugh, considering how his nomination to the Supreme Court was marred by accusations from Christine Blasey Ford.

When @NYTOpinion tweeted out the story on Saturday, they decided to immediately cut right to the heart of the new accusations.

The tweet received massive outcry at the time, and the tweet was eventually deleted as New York Times Opinion admitted it was “poorly phrased.”

That tweet was deleted as well, but here’s a link to the web archives so you can see it for yourself.

In any event, between the deleted tweets and @NYTOpinion’s general handling of the story, there are a lot of media observers who’ve made it clear they are not impressed with any of this.

