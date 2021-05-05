‘Please Buy This Newspaper’: NY Daily News BEGS for Savior From ‘Notorious Hedge Fund’ in Op-Ed

The New York Daily News is on the verge of being acquired by a hedge fund. On Wednesday, the paper published a stunning op-ed from one of its veteran reporters begging for someone to stop it.

In a shocking column, Larry McShane — a reporter who has been with the paper for 14 years — warned about the ramifications of the News’ pending acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Calling the paper’s outlook under Alden “dire,” McShane pleaded for a local buyer to step up.

“Like any good tabloid headline, it’s simple, snappy and succinct: DAILY NEWS NEEDS NEW OWNER,” McShane wrote. “And not just any owner: a New York owner, someone who knows the city and embraces the paper’s 102-year legacy, who hears the voices of the five boroughs shouting from every page and our website. Someone who can treat the newspaper as a public trust, not simply as a property from which to squeeze every last bit of possible profit. The situation is dire.”

McShane went on to chronicle Alden’s decimation of newspapers in a number of major markets — including, most notably, the Denver Post.

“The stakes are clear,” McShane wrote. “An Alden takeover is sure to mean a trail of laid-off journalists, contracted newsrooms, and shadow newspapers unable to cover local news and inform their communities.”

In McShane’s view, it is vital that a potential buyer has New York roots and understands the importance of the News to its readers.

“The newspaper belongs in the hands of someone who cares deeply about our city, not some nebulous group of far-flung managers with no real skin in the New York game,” he wrote.

