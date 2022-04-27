Political Press Fawns Over Announcement Lis Smith’s Writing a Book: ‘Thirst Trap’

Democratic strategist Lis Smith has written a book, and if you listen closely enough, you can hear political activists and members of the press exclaiming how it will absolutely be the read of the summer!

Smith, the former senior communications director for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, has plenty to write about in Any Given Tuesday, considering her work with controversial politicians like Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo. According to the Axios report announcing the book Wednesday, Any Given Tuesday will be “animated by Smith’s love for the hand-to-hand combat of politics.”

I’m so excited to announce that my book Any Given Tuesday will be hitting bookshelves on July 19th. You can pre-order here: https://t.co/b0tjtW9aua https://t.co/7Fc8O0tCld — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) April 27, 2022

The publisher, Harper Collins, also promises she will directly confront some of the controversial moments from her past. Among those controversies would be Smith admitting last year to offering “strategic advice” to Cuomo’s team amid the numerous controversies that led to his resignation as governor of New York City, namely sexual harassment allegations from multiple women.

Axios’ Mike Allen reports that the book will cover Smith’s Cuomo experiences, as well as her time working during the chaotic 2020 presidential election.

There is seemingly no end to the rabbit hole of political books/memoirs, arguably best evidenced by the dozens of books on the Donald Trump administration that have been published in recent years. The inundation in the market isn’t a problem for political press members and activists salivating over the announcement that Smith will be the latest DC figure putting their experiences onto paper.

“Thirst trap,” The Circus co-creator Mark McKinnon tweeted in reaction.

“Can’t wait to devour this memoir and learn even more than what she’s taught me by approaching the field each day with a 2×4 in one hand and a switchblade in the other,” Democratic strategist Rodericka Applewhaite wrote.

Washington Post report Josh Dawsey claimed this book is different from the numerous other political memoirs you can find on bookshelves because he will actually read this one, instead of purchasing and letting it collect dust, like so many likely do with most of these books.

will be the rare political book I actually read every word instead of just buying and having on the shelf, unread. https://t.co/EyKDb7krPC — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 27, 2022

The title is <chef’s kiss>. Congrats. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 27, 2022

I’ve been friends with @Lis_Smith for a long time and have seen her brilliance up close in a few campaigns. I’m confident this is going to be a helluva good read about politics today. https://t.co/aIKPRpDiuJ — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) April 27, 2022

Lis is a force in American politics. Can’t wait to read https://t.co/eobiQJSgmv — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) April 27, 2022

I know ⁦@Lis_Smith⁩ worked her ass off to make this memoir exceptional, we all know it will be 🍿 …so smash that preorder asap https://t.co/EeEr6py2UC — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 27, 2022

Lis Smith’s book lands on shelves in July. If the wait is too long, there are plenty of political memoirs to hold people over until then, including former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent book, published in March, and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s book, published in December. If that’s not enough insight into the 2020 election or modern politics, former Vice President Mike Pence has not one, but two books on the way.

