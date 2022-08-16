Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses Tops Amazon Best Seller Lists, Temporarily Sells Out Following Attack

Salman Rusdhie’s The Satanic Verses jumped to the top of numerous best seller lists on Amazon shortly after the author was attacked in New York.

Rushdie’s 1988 novel sits atop the Contemporary Literature & Fiction and Fiction Satire best seller lists, as well as number two on the Politics & Social Science list. In the overall category of best selling books, it is in 27th place. As of this writing, Amazon has the paperback edition listed as “temporarily out of stock.”

CNBC reported that last week Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses was not in Amazon’s top 100 for their overall best seller list.

The Satanic Verses caused an uproar over its depiction of Islam and sections fictionalizing the life of the Prophet Muhammad. On top of numerous death threats, a fatwa calling for the author’s death was issued by then-Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini over objections to the book and the order had stood for decades.

The Satanic Verses and Rushdie were brought back into the spotlight after he was stabbed multiple times while giving a lecture last week. The 75-year-old author was taken off a ventilator on Saturday. The motive behind the attack, which earned a condemnation from the White House, remains unknown.

Other books authored by Rushdie, like Midnight Children and Joseph Anton: A Memoir, have also been making appearances on Amazon’s bestseller lists since the attack.

Andrew Wylie, Rushdie’s literary agent, said the author may lose an eye as a result of the attack.

“He’s off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun,” the agent told CNN. “It will be long — the injuries are severe. But his condition is headed in the right direction.”

The White House’s statement on the incident called the attack “reprehensible” and said the administration is “praying” for a speedy recovery for Rushdie.

Toronto English professor Randy Boyagoda wrote an essay for The Atlantic after the stabbing, arguing, “To Support Salman Rushdie, Just Read Him.” It would appear that many, many people are doing just that.

