BREAKING: Salman Rushdie, Whose Writing Led to a Fatwa Calling for His Death, Stabbed in New York

Writer Salman Rushdie, who has been under death threat from Iran since the 1980s, was attacked on stage in New York on Friday just before he was set to deliver a lecture.

“An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained,” reported the AP.

The New York Post reported that Rushdie was just stabbed.

According to The New York Times, Rushdie “was attacked and stabbed in the neck on Friday while onstage.”

The fatwa was in response to Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses, which was published in 1988.

Video posted on Twitter shows Rushdie being taken to a medical helicopter to go to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Salman Rushdie was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed after taking stage at a Chautauqua Institute event. This man has been detained by police.-#NYPD#SalmanRushdie #Newyork pic.twitter.com/M2xt3nicbh — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 12, 2022

Rushdie, who was born in India, has resided in the United States since 2000.

“Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie,” according to the AP.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com