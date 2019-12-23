comScore

Vogue Editors Mocked For Revealing Their INSANELY Elite Holiday Destinations

By Charlie NashDec 23rd, 2019, 9:55 am

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Vogue editors were mocked this weekend for revealing the long list of elite and exotic holiday destinations they’ll be traveling to “detox” from Christmas.

Though “How The Vogue Editors Are Spending Christmas This Year” was published on December 15, the article didn’t blow up on social media until this weekend, after one user earned nearly 40,000 Twitter likes for mocking the piece.

In the article, deputy editor Sarah Harris revealed she would “be heading to the Cayman Islands to stay at the newly opened Palm Heights for Christmas and New Year,” while fashion features editor Ellie Pithers wrote she’ll “be in the French Alps for New Year’s Eve,” because “a dose of icy alpine air always seems to sort me out after the excesses of Christmas.”

“I’m looking forward to a spell at Le Coucou in Méribel, a new hotel designed by Pierre Yovanovitch with a delicious-looking spa; and a stop-off at Le Refuge de Solaise in Val d’Isère. Only accessible via ski lift, it promises superlative stargazing and fresh powder before breakfast,” Pithers detailed.

Executive fashion news editor Olivia Singer boasted an upcoming trip to the Lanserhof for a week-long “detox” to “counterbalance the abundance of December,” and others spoke of exotic trips to Jamaica and Nicaragua, with lists of luxury clothing and accessories which they plan to take.

The article took heat on social media for being out of touch, with journalists from around the world expressing shock at the class divide between editors at Vogue and those with the same job position elsewhere.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: