Vogue editors were mocked this weekend for revealing the long list of elite and exotic holiday destinations they’ll be traveling to “detox” from Christmas.

Though “How The Vogue Editors Are Spending Christmas This Year” was published on December 15, the article didn’t blow up on social media until this weekend, after one user earned nearly 40,000 Twitter likes for mocking the piece.

Absolutely losing it at this incredibly relatable feature with the Vogue editors https://t.co/UVEVErKZGn pic.twitter.com/WnhkFAok0Z — Benjamin Tassie (@benjamintassie) December 21, 2019

In the article, deputy editor Sarah Harris revealed she would “be heading to the Cayman Islands to stay at the newly opened Palm Heights for Christmas and New Year,” while fashion features editor Ellie Pithers wrote she’ll “be in the French Alps for New Year’s Eve,” because “a dose of icy alpine air always seems to sort me out after the excesses of Christmas.”

“I’m looking forward to a spell at Le Coucou in Méribel, a new hotel designed by Pierre Yovanovitch with a delicious-looking spa; and a stop-off at Le Refuge de Solaise in Val d’Isère. Only accessible via ski lift, it promises superlative stargazing and fresh powder before breakfast,” Pithers detailed.

Executive fashion news editor Olivia Singer boasted an upcoming trip to the Lanserhof for a week-long “detox” to “counterbalance the abundance of December,” and others spoke of exotic trips to Jamaica and Nicaragua, with lists of luxury clothing and accessories which they plan to take.

The article took heat on social media for being out of touch, with journalists from around the world expressing shock at the class divide between editors at Vogue and those with the same job position elsewhere.

I’ll be in my apartment, zigzagging between my fridge & my couch. Known as a land of empty lacroix cans & old blankets, its landscape feels ripe for napping & eating chips while sweating in my PJs. Xmas day will be spent on my bed, one of the world’s smallest private islands. https://t.co/S0GcaJtk4s — Lenika Cruz (@lenikacruz) December 22, 2019

Local journalists: “can we please have a raise so we can afford basic necessities?”

The Vogue editors: https://t.co/snQo4OdsdC — Alison Berg (@alison__berg) December 22, 2019

uh how much money these ppl make as EDITORS???? https://t.co/WIZVkmGOSS — Jill Mapes (@jumonsmapes) December 22, 2019

To counterbalance the healthfulness of L.A., I will be traveling to my family’s house in Nebraska to embark on a three-day regime of red meat, chocolate truffles and BBC mysteries. My streamlined wardrobe will work 24/7—sweaters from Target, and ratty sweatpants also from Target. https://t.co/cRDD64XTsZ — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) December 22, 2019

I, too, am escaping from the excesses of Christmas by spending New Years at a hotel only accessible by ski lift, drinking champagne in my cashmere tracksuit. Lol, no. I’ll be drinking wine from a glass jug in my pajamas. La dolce vita. https://t.co/qJse1utNHE — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 22, 2019

HOW DO MAGAZINE PEOPLE AFFORD THIS!!!!! https://t.co/k4U8kuN9BP — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 21, 2019

Oh my god https://t.co/HlhdpJdh9h — Hayleigh Colombo (@hayleighcolombo) December 22, 2019

Ellie Pithers sounds like a Graham Greene villain. and also talks like one. https://t.co/ERp5cuQIPA — john (@johnsemley3000) December 22, 2019

TO COUNTERBALANCE THE ABUNDANCE OF DECEMBER https://t.co/L5YhX8Xv1H — gay wrongs (@autowin) December 21, 2019

I’m going to be at an AMC in my pajamas. https://t.co/zjoUqAx5ok — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) December 22, 2019

You know all of these people are taking $200 kickbacks to mention some place, then hiding in their overpriced NY apartment sobbing when the spoon hits the bottom of the Häagen-Dazs carton instead. https://t.co/7w4FwaSqlL — Åsk Dabitch (@dabitch) December 22, 2019

They write like a Patrick Bateman monologue. https://t.co/aQGXOs58ca — Ian Thibodeau (@Ian_Thibodeau) December 22, 2019

So familiar. Reminds me of that one Christmas carol: New York is where I’d rather stay.

I get allergic smelling hay.

I just adore a penthouse view.

Dah-ling I love you but give me Park Avenue. https://t.co/6pFISEJVbW — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 23, 2019

