Washington Post Draws Mockery Over Botched al-Baghdadi Headline; #WaPoDeathNotices Trends

By Ken MeyerOct 27th, 2019, 4:46 pm

The Washington Post is facing a great deal of condemnation and ridicule for the headline they briefly went with as they covered the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Post drew massive outcry on Sunday when it ran the news under the headline: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.” The consensus among critics was that that headline completely failed to convey the fact that al-Baghdadi was a terrorist leader who committed numerous atrocities along with his followers throughout his life.

The paper has changed its headline to “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48,” and WaPo Vice President Kristine Coratti Kelly posted this explanation on Twitter:

In any event though, political observers crafted #WaPoDeathNotices in order to mock the paper’s previous headline by imagining how it might’ve covered the deaths of the most notorious historical figures in human history.

