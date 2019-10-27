Washington Post Draws Mockery Over Botched al-Baghdadi Headline; #WaPoDeathNotices Trends
The Washington Post is facing a great deal of condemnation and ridicule for the headline they briefly went with as they covered the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The Post drew massive outcry on Sunday when it ran the news under the headline: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.” The consensus among critics was that that headline completely failed to convey the fact that al-Baghdadi was a terrorist leader who committed numerous atrocities along with his followers throughout his life.
The paper has changed its headline to “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48,” and WaPo Vice President Kristine Coratti Kelly posted this explanation on Twitter:
Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly.
— Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) October 27, 2019
In any event though, political observers crafted #WaPoDeathNotices in order to mock the paper’s previous headline by imagining how it might’ve covered the deaths of the most notorious historical figures in human history.
"Joseph Stalin, advocate of a strong working class and population control, dies at 74" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/CPDAGbH125
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019
Heinrich Himmler, passionate chicken farmer, dies unexpectedly at 44 #WaPoDeathNotices
— John Schindler (@20committee) October 27, 2019
Culinary specialist Jeffrey Dahmer killed by fellow tourists at an all-inclusive vacation. #WaPoDeathNotices@washingtonpost
— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 27, 2019
Attila the Hun, world traveler and government administrator, dies at 47. #WaPoDeathNotices
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 27, 2019
Pol Pot, champion of egalitarianism and defender of agricultural superiority, dies at 72. #WaPoDeathNotices
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 27, 2019
Charles Manson, famous songwriter and meditation leader, dead at 83 #WaPoDeathNotices
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 27, 2019
Nero, emperor who helped Christians bring light to Rome, dies at 30. #WaPoDeathNotices
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 27, 2019
#WaPoDeathNotices Genghis Khan, accomplished horseman and indefatigable traveler, breathes his last.
— Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) October 27, 2019
Emperor Palpatine, austere holder of emergency powers and advocate for democracy, died after a fall. #WaPoDeathNotices
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 27, 2019
