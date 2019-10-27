The Washington Post is facing a great deal of condemnation and ridicule for the headline they briefly went with as they covered the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Post drew massive outcry on Sunday when it ran the news under the headline: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.” The consensus among critics was that that headline completely failed to convey the fact that al-Baghdadi was a terrorist leader who committed numerous atrocities along with his followers throughout his life.

The paper has changed its headline to “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48,” and WaPo Vice President Kristine Coratti Kelly posted this explanation on Twitter:

Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly. — Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) October 27, 2019

In any event though, political observers crafted #WaPoDeathNotices in order to mock the paper’s previous headline by imagining how it might’ve covered the deaths of the most notorious historical figures in human history.

"Joseph Stalin, advocate of a strong working class and population control, dies at 74" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/CPDAGbH125 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

Heinrich Himmler, passionate chicken farmer, dies unexpectedly at 44 #WaPoDeathNotices — John Schindler (@20committee) October 27, 2019

Culinary specialist Jeffrey Dahmer killed by fellow tourists at an all-inclusive vacation. #WaPoDeathNotices@washingtonpost — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 27, 2019

Attila the Hun, world traveler and government administrator, dies at 47. #WaPoDeathNotices — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 27, 2019

Pol Pot, champion of egalitarianism and defender of agricultural superiority, dies at 72. #WaPoDeathNotices — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 27, 2019

Charles Manson, famous songwriter and meditation leader, dead at 83 #WaPoDeathNotices — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 27, 2019

Nero, emperor who helped Christians bring light to Rome, dies at 30. #WaPoDeathNotices — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 27, 2019

#WaPoDeathNotices Genghis Khan, accomplished horseman and indefatigable traveler, breathes his last. — Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) October 27, 2019

Emperor Palpatine, austere holder of emergency powers and advocate for democracy, died after a fall. #WaPoDeathNotices — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 27, 2019

