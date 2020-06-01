Charlamagne Tha God called out Rush Limbaugh for his white privilege during a Monday interview on which aired during Limbaugh’s show, pointing out the clear disparities between how white and black people are treated in America.

Charlamagne asked Limbaugh why he was speaking out against George Floyd’s killing, when there have been several other cases of police brutality before it. Limbaugh explained he was never tolerant of any of them, but was finally fed up.

“I know that you’re going to disagree with me on this — to me this is not America,” Limbaugh added before claiming the United States is the “greatest nation in the history of the world.”

Charlamagne quickly pushed back, pointing out that America is only great for certain people and adding that racially charged incidents and fatal arrests do in fact represent the United States.

“I think it’s easy for you to say because you’re a white male and that comes with a different level of privilege,” he added. “And I do think America does work but it works for the people it was designed to work for. It doesn’t work for everyone else the way it works for you.”

Limbaugh argued that the American system can work for everyone as long as people take advantage of the opportunities present, adding that the United States has “enshrined” individual liberty and freedom in its founding documents.

“America is a place with robust opportunity if you want to go out and look for it and find it,” he added. “Now the people ripping up the streets today and last night, the Antifa types, they don’t care to find it.”

Charlamagne stressed that it hasn’t just been Antifa protesting these past couple of days, adding that people of all races are also looting due to their current economic status amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlamagne’s colleagues from The Breakfast Club brought up Colin Kaepernick, and pointed out the Limbaugh was critical of the NFL player who peacefully protested by taking a knee during the national anthem, asking what the right way to protest is.

“This is the same thing that Colin Kaepernick was kneeling for that the world was so upset about,” added host DJ Envy. “And the world said he’s taking it too far and he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Charlemagne then asked how Limbaugh was planning to use his “white privilege” to combat racism and prejudice in America.

“I don’t buy to the notion of white privilege,” Limbaugh answered. “I think that’s a liberal, political construct right along the lines of political correctness. It’s designed to intimate.”

Charlemagne called him “delusional” and explained that white privilege is the fact that police officers would not have treated a white man the same way they treated Floyd.

Limbaugh pushed back and said that if what happened to Floyd happened to a white person, the world would not have heard about it. The Breakfast Club hosts claimed that if a white man died at the hands of the police, the officer in question would already be charged with murder.

Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]