Conservative Radio Host Who Spread Insane Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theories Dies of Covid

A right-wing radio host has died from the coronavirus after leading a campaign against masks and vaccines.

Bob Enyart, pastor of the Denver Bible Church, passed away on Monday after contracting Covid earlier in the month. The news was confirmed by Fred Williams, who hosted the Real Science Radio Show along with Enyart.

“It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with Covid,” Williams said. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted.”

Over the course of the pandemic, Enyart said he and his wife refused to get vaccinated, falsely claiming on his website that the vaccines were tested “on the cells of aborted babies.” Enyart also waged legal battles against mask mandates and social distancing guidelines while downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. The Denver Post notes that before the pandemic, Enyart was known as an anti-abortion activist and provocateur who used to have a bit on his old TV show where he’d mock people who died of AIDS by reading out their names while Queen’s Another One Bites the Dust played in the background.

Enyart’s death marks the latest in a series of conservative radio hosts who died from Covid after slamming vaccines and otherwise downplaying the seriousness of the disease. Marc Bernier, a Florida radio host who called himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” died of Covid at the end of August, following the deaths of other vaccine-skeptic radio hosts.

