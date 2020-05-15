Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams went on a tear during his SiriusXM show Friday calling the idea of the “Obamagate’ scandal “100 percent bullshit.”

“Fox News and conservative media have been talking about it incessantly, and yet then you get the left media or the middle media sort of ignoring it because they don’t think it’s worthy of addressing, to some degree,” Abrams said. “There’s some coverage of it, but it doesn’t allow you to really dig in and understand what’s going on… This is a really important thing to focus on because it now appears it’s going to be a central part of President Trump’s arguments going forward.”

He reviewed the facts of the Flynn case and the unmasking, saying “there is nothing about it that is sinister in and of itself.”

Abrams said it’s certainly fair to criticize the leak in the Flynn case, but said that doesn’t mean there’s an “Obamagate”-level scandal:

“Based on what we know today, this Obamagate theory is 100 percent bullshit… There isn’t an iota of evidence thus far to implicate President Obama or even any member of his inner circle, for that matter, in a crime or even wrongdoing when it comes to the unmasking of General Flynn. The only way you can possibly get there is you have to presume that the motives of the people involved were political and nefarious. Despite the fact that the inspector general has already determined there was no evidence that any launching of the Russia investigation, any key piece of it, was politically motivated. You have to make leaps to be able to say, ‘Aha, this is why it happened.’ Because based on the facts of what we know and what they knew at the time, there is nothing today to support the notion that this is a scandal.”

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]