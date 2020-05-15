White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany used a question from One America News Network’s Chanel Rion to bash Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a press briefing Friday afternoon.

OAN was banned from the White House Correspondents Association’s (WHCA) rotation for briefings in early April, after having circumvented the WHCA for access and gained entry directly from the White House — in what is considered a breach of journalistic ethics. But Rion has still attended the briefings — standing in the back of the room. She routinely sets up Trump or McEnany for their rants against Democrats, cable ratings, among others.

On Friday, Rion asked, “Going back to the Heroes act, Speaker Pelosi presented it today for a vote. You have members of her own party coming in and saying, ‘This is Washington politics at its worst.’ Does the White House get a sense that members of the Democrat party are less confident in Pelosi’s leadership during this pandemic?”

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic and what is Nancy Pelosi doing?” McEnany responded. “She’s exploiting the crisis and pushing for mass mail-in voting even though we know it’s more susceptible for voting fraud. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and this is what she’s interested in pushing instead of talking about real measures.”

“It’s really interesting right now that the party that says they’re for working Americans, says lets remove this state and local tax threshold that millionaires and billionaires get big payouts,” McEnany continued. “And you have the Republican party and President Trump say lets lower the payroll task … It’s really interesting the current posture of the two parties.”

On Tuesday, McEnany closed her press conference by answering a Rion question related to the DOJ investigating former President Barack Obama and his administration.

