Dan Goldman Says Trump Ally Jim Jordan Has ‘Clearly Crossed Over’ The Line To ‘Criminal Obstruction’ Of Bragg Case

Democratic New York Congressman Dan Goldman agreed with SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has “clearly crossed over” the line to “criminal obstruction.”

Goldman has been critical of Jordan and the Republicans for a series of moves attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. and “interfering” with the case against former President Donald Trump involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels.

During Monday night’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Goldman to explain the line between legitimate congressional oversight and criminal obstruction — as well as where Jordan falls on that continuum — and Goldman did not hesitate:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: He’s actually served the subpoena. According to the reporting last week on Mark Pomerantz, a former assistant district attorney, brought in almost like a special counsel to investigate Donald Trump during Cy Vance’s term. And he even rumored to talk about wanting to bring Alvin Bragg in, who’s pushed back and called it intimidation. Just so people can understand, where is the line between Congress doing what would be appropriate, let’s say, and you’re actually crossing into potentially criminal obstruction of justice? REP. DAN GOLDMAN: Well, it’s a an important line that Jim Jordan has pretty clearly crossed over. And I think for two different reasons. The first is based on the public reporting. Jim Jordan, and perhaps Kevin McCarthy and others, are essentially colluding with Donald Trump to intervene and interfere in — for Congress to intervene and interfere in an ongoing investigation. Donald Trump is essentially using the House Republicans as his taxpayer-funded legal defense team, and they are now completely outside of their jurisdiction. There is no basis for them to intervene in an ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution at the state level. It’s not even a federal matter here. It’s a state level. And what they are so transparently doing is trying to assist Donald Trump for political purposes, which is completely outside the bounds of any official use of congressional authority. So this is far, far beyond their jurisdiction, and it’s a gross abuse of power. The irony not only of Jim Jordan, who defied a congressional subpoena himself, issuing congressional subpoenas, is perhaps only outdone by his own weaponization subcommittee, where he’s claiming that Democrats have weaponized the federal government when he is 100% weaponizing Congress to intervene in Donald Trump’s criminal prosecution.

Watch above via The Dean Obeidallah Show.

