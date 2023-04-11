Fox News Host Harris Faulkner had an awkward moment Tuesday when she repeatedly tried to cut off a panelist who praised Joe Biden as being friendlier to the press than Donald Trump, “who actually said the media was an enemy of the American people.”

Faulkner hosted the panel discussion about President Biden’s dearth of formal news conferences to address Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s statement that the president takes an “unprecedented” amount of shouted questions from reporters.

“The president takes shouted questions,” Faulkner repeated sarcastically. “You have to run him down to get a question answered. Is she proud of that? Biden has only held 23 news conferences since taking office more than two years ago. Far fewer than previous presidents had held by this time in their terms. Look at that. Double, triple, quadruple in some cases.”

Faulkner asked Former Democratic state senator from New York David Carlucci why Biden doesn’t take more formal questions.

“The staff is trying to control that as much as possible,” Carlucci said of Biden’s tendency to shoot from the hip. “But it is a matter of being transparent and President Biden has been transparent. His team has been transparent in communicating the issues he is working on.”

Carlucci then began to talk about a report authored by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“They put a report together that showed that Biden, yes he’s done less press conferences, but he’s been open and supportive of the press far more than President Donald Trump, who actually said the media was an enemy of the American people.”

At this point, Faulkner tried to stop Carlucci. “All right…I’m going to step in and give Gianno a chance,” she said about Fox News Political Analyst Gianno Caldwell.

But Carlucci kept right on talking, “So, if we juxtapose the two presidents, it’s not about the number of press conferences, it’s about the quality, and that’s what President Biden is doing.”

“Can you not hear me?” Faulkner asked over Carucci. “I’m going to think he can’t hear me.”

When Carlucci finished his thought, Faulkner finally tossed to Caldwell.

Watch the Fox News clip above.

