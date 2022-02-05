Ex-FBI Honcho Strzok: ‘It’s Hard to Catch Up’ Criminally Investigating Trump After Years of Agents Fearing They’d Be Fired

Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok told radio host Dean Obeidallah that the threat of firing during the Trump presidency continues to hamper any effort to investigate him criminally,

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked the former FBI honcho — who was punitively fired by Trump after a campaign of attacks — if there remains hesitancy in the bureau about investigating Trump criminally:

MR. OBEIDALLAH: Hillary Clinton has email issues and she’s fully investigated [by the DOJ], Donald Trump wages a coup behind the scenes and only because of Donald Trump is there a January 6 terrorist attack – if he does not start the lies nothing happens. Yet everything we read is that there’s no investigation by the DOJ [into Trump]. Is there still a fear in the DOJ or the FBI –or their allies in the DOJ FBI — that are that are making those others who want to investigate concerned?

MR. STRZOK: There’s two points here. One, I think there was, absolutely, there was a direct impact on people who are investigating in the sense that he [Trump] fired them – me and others.

Whether that deliberately or subconsciously… that absolutely has an impact on the rest of the organization. People who are at the FBI and DOJ look around and they see all these folks who are involved in investigating Trump — investigating people around him — all of a sudden they’re fired or they’re demoted or they’re you know subject to one of this endless parade of prosecutors who brought in from John Durham to Jeff Jensen to [John] Huber and on the IG [Inspector general] and all these other people who come in to investigate the investigators.

And whether or not it’s conscious or subconscious, inevitably the organization, people look around and say, ‘I don’t want that risk – Why do I want to risk my career, risk all this exposure, risk the ire directly from the president the United States by looking into any potential violations of law that he might have engaged in?’

And then the second thing is so you have that during the Trump administration. Well, fast forward now you’ve got President Biden, you’ve got Attorney General Garland you’ve got a completely different administration.

One, there is some remnant of a reticence to look at Trump.

But the second equally important fact is it’s hard to catch up. If you’re not investigating at that moment if you’re not building a case as things are occurring, it’s very hard when you step into the driver seat years later and say, “OK, well do I want to go back and investigate what happened two years ago?”