Rudy Giuliani called into his own WABC Radio show on Tuesday to update listeners on his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Before confirming that his partner and fellow Trump attorney Jenna Ellis has also contracted the coronavirus, Giuliani railed against overwearing masks, labeled the still incurable virus “curable,” and touted his Covid-19 cocktail.

Giuliani revealed that he has received a mixture of Remdesivir and Dexamethasone, along with other drugs, while hospitalized at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. He claimed to have no fever and said he expected to leave the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The former mayor of New York City also claimed to feel “100 percent better” after taking the prescribed coronavirus remedy — exclaiming that it worked instantly.

When asked if his perspective on masks has changed since he was infected, similarly to how Chris Christie’s did following his bout with the virus, Giuliani said it has not and that he does not support Joe Biden’s proposed 100-day mask mandate.

“I think you can overdo the mask. You can overdo almost anything. Everything done in moderation makes much more sense,” Giuliani said before falsely claiming that the call to wear masks is not based on science.

Giuliani noted that he has faced other illnesses and tragedies in his life, encouraging listeners not to take things too seriously or to overreact to disease.

“You don’t screw around your whole life because of an illness,” he added. “We face risk! I’d rather face risk than live in a basement all my life.”

“This is a curable disease at this point. This is in the category now of a curable disease. The mortality rates are nothing like they were five or six months ago,” Giuliani said as the U.S. hit a grim milestone of 284 thousand coronavirus deaths.

