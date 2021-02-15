Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) bashed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for saying Donald Trump was responsible for the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building. This comes despite McConnell’s vote to acquit the former president on procedural grounds as he faced impeachment for incitement of insurrection.

On Monday, Johnson spoke to conservative radio host Jay Weber, and he railed against Trump’s impeachment while claiming that the ex-president’s lawyer’s “eviscerated” the legal argument against him. He also shrugged off his 7 Republican colleagues who “voted their conscience” and broke ranks with the GOP for the final verdict of 57 guilty votes to 43 non-guilty votes.

At one point in the conversation, Johnson praised Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for blasting the impeachment on Fox News Sunday, then he turned to the “scathing” speech where McConnell pronounced Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol attack. Johnson took issue with the comments, saying “it does not reflect, I think, the majority of our conference.”

“You’ve got our leader out there really saying himself impeachment is right to do,” Johnson said. “But at the same time, he has to realize as our leader, what he says reflects on us. I didn’t particularly like it.”

Johnson went on by emphasizing that the GOP has to unify in order to win elections against a “radical agenda.” After that, he rounded on “elements of the Republican Party that never liked Trump” and saw impeachment as an opportunity to “purge” the former president from the party despite its continued support for him.

Listen above, via iHeartRadio.

