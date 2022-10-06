Herschel Walker Goes Full OJ in Latest Response to Abortion Bombshells: ‘If That Had Happened … Nothing to Be Ashamed Of’

Herschel Walker decided to go with an unusual strategy in order to defend himself over the accusation of paying for an abortion despite being a staunch opponent of the procedure.

The Georgia Republican senate candidate spoke to Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, who noted The Daily Beast’s reporting that Walker not only reimbursed his former girlfriend after encouraging her to get an abortion, but now the woman at the center of the allegation is the mother of one of his children. Asked for his response, Walker offered up a word salad, saying, “I know it’s untrue, and they keep telling me things like that, and it’s totally, totally untrue.”

“I’m not sure why that would be told. I know nothing about any woman having an abortion, and they can keep coming at me like that,” he continued. “They’re doing it because they want to distract people. I know that, because I’ve already been forgiven. And if I’ve been forgiven, why in the world would I not be forgiven of something like that?”

Hewitt cut-in to Walker’s proclamations of being forgiven and born again in order to ask “Is there anything you need to be forgiven for vis-à-vis a woman whose name we do not know? Do you know who this woman is? And do you need to be forgiven?”

Walker responded by once again insisting “I’ve been forgiven” over his past, even as he conceded “I wasn’t perfect. I had my problem with mental health.”

“I hate to say I’ve been born again, but I have a new life and I’ve been moving forward,” Walker continued. “And if that had happened, I would have said, you know, nothing to be ashamed of there. You know, people have done that, but I know nothing about it. And if I knew about it, I would be honest and talk about it, but I know nothing about that.”

It’s interesting to hear Walker say that if the abortion payoff happened, there’s “nothing to be ashamed of” when he is on record describing abortion as the killing of a child and wants the procedure banned nationwide. And further, this logic is strangely reminiscent of how O.J. Simpson has denied responsibility for the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman.

Years ago, Simpson infamously authored a book titled If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, which contains his hypothetical description of how he would’ve carried out the killings.

If he did it.

Watch above via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com