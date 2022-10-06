Things Get Tense When Reporter Confronts DC Mayor With Video of Her Deputy Attacking a Man in a Parking Lot

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declined to comment on DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart allegedly grabbing a man by the neck in a parking lot outside a gym – despite a reporter showing her the video, which Bowser refused to look at.

Geldart, 53, allegedly grabbed the man, identified as Dustin Woodward, “by the throat” at a parking lot outside a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, VA on Saturday, according to Arlington County police, which said that the altercation occurred after the car of Woodward’s girlfriend was struck by Geldart’s car door. Woodward reported the incident to police on Monday. Geldart, who has been in his current role since January 2021, turned himself in and was charged with assault and battery.

On Wednesday, Fox 5 DC reporter Sierra Fox tried to show an arms-crossed Bowser the video, which Woodward sent exclusively to Fox 5, on her phone but the mayor refused to look at it. She said she asked Fox 5 for the video “earlier where I could review it and that’s where I’ll review it, in my office.”

When asked if she’ll speak with Fox 5 once she sees the video, Bowser said, “No, I actually probably won’t.” Fox asked Bowser “why” to which the mayor said, “Because I asked you for some information that you had and didn’t give to me.”

“We’re giving it to you now,” said Fox, still holding up her phone.

“Well, you can give it into my office,” said Bowser. “But thank you for your question.”

Bowser walked away as Fox asked when Bowser can comment on the video. She received no answer.

“We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart is on leave,” said Bowser’s office in a statement to multiple news outlets. “Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly.”

Watch above via WTTG-DC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com