Houston Doctor Reveals HALF of His Nurses Wont Take Covid-19 Vaccine for ‘Political’ Reasons

During an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, Dr. Joseph Varon of Houston Memorial Medical Center revealed that more than 50 percent of the nurses in his unit do not plan to take the coronavirus vaccine due to “political” reasons.

First stressing that “people are dropping their guard” when it comes to containment measures, Varon predicted a surge of coronavirus cases following the Winter holidays.

“Well, you know, the one thing that is important that people need to understand is that the vaccine is not the answer, not at the present time,” he added. “The fact that we are vaccinating people right now is not going to make any difference in what happens to the number of admissions we’re getting in the next few weeks.”

Varon noted the importance of the vaccine, but encouraged listeners to take it one step further by staying home this Christmas — unless they wanted to end up “in our intensive care units.”

“The vaccine will work but it’s gonna take time,” he added. “It’s gonna be months and more months, and probably years before everybody gets vaccinated.”

Inskeep then questioned Varon about his specific hospital, asking when his staff expects to get vaccinated.

The doctor revealed that Houston Memorial is expecting to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, but noted that not every staff member was as excited as one might expect them to be.

“Yesterday I had a, not a fight, but I had a friendly argument with more than 50 percent of my nurses, in my unit, telling me that they would not get the vaccine,” he said. “Of course I pushed the concept that people should get vaccinated and I asked, ‘why not?'”

Varon’s nurses blamed their aversion to the vaccine on “political” reasons — noting that the coronavirus has become a “political toy.”

Listen above, via NPR.

