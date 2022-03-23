Howard Stern Complains About Mask Mandate Being Lifted: ‘The Wackos Are Winning!’

Howard Stern fumed at the easing of mask mandates in certain states, warning that Republican “wackos are winning!”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, mask mandates were the hot topic of discussion.

“The reason they’ve lifted these mask mandates is because we gave into this small minority of people who are completely out of their fucking mind, who think masks are some sort of prison sentence,” Stern lamented.

Co-host Robin Quivers chimed in to say, “the government is tired of fighting with people who want to get sick and die.”

Stern agreed. He then referenced their interview earlier in the week with comedian Jon Stewart, in which they discussed division in America.

“When they focus on those battles then that becomes big news and politicians get scared,” Stern said. “So many wackos. I miss the old Republican party. Used to be nice to have a two party system. Now it’s wackos versus, you know, Democrats. The wacko party!”

Stern concluded the conversation saying, “I hate to say it, only 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated and I can’t help but think — the wackos are winning!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com