Stephen A. Smith Torches ‘Ridiculous’ Trump For Creating Chaos By Attending Knicks Game

Stephen A. Smith continued to complain about President Donald Trump attending the New York Knicks game on Monday, with the ESPN star fuming Trump was being “selfish” by going to Madison Square Garden later in the day.

Smith ranted during a roundtable discussion on First Take.

“This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious,” Smith said in a somber tone. “It is selfish, it is narcissistic, it is ridiculous that he is coming to this game.”

Smith said it had nothing to do with Trump’s politics and that he would be griping about it if it was ex-Presidents Bill Clinton or Ronald Reagan. His big beef seems to be with the traffic Trump’s arrival will bring.

“This is the Garden, this is Midtown Manhattan,” Smith said. “Do you have any idea what the congestion is going to be like?”

"This president has no business showing up in New York City…it is ridiculous that he is coming to this game" – Stephen A. Smith takes issue with Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals at MSG pic.twitter.com/EDa2IWdW2g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 8, 2026

His rant came a few days after he doubled down on his initial complaint about Trump hitting the third NBA Finals game. Smith on Saturday said he was worried Trump would ruin “the vibe” the Knicks and NYC currently have going.

That came a day after Smith said “I don’t want him there” on his SiriusXM show. The president was born in Queens and was seen at Knicks games frequently before he became president — and has recently said how happy he is for Knicks owner James Dolan with the team’s great run.

Trump’s announcement that he will attend the Knicks-Spurs game has drawn a fair amount of attention lately.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) attempted to mock Trump’s Knicks fandom recently — only to brick her quip.

Hochul said she’d like to see Trump name the starting lineup “from the 1993 championship team”… but the problem is the Knicks did not win the title that year. Any semi-knowledgable hoops fan — and especially a Knicks fan — could tell you the last time New York won the championship was in 1973.

Trump later posted an AI-generated picture of him sporting a Knicks jersey and dunking all over Hochul.

And Mamdani was asked this week whether or not Knicks fans should boo Trump at the Garden; Mamdani dodged the question.

“I think one of the things that I’ve learned is don’t give advice to other Knicks fans. they will make their own decisions,” Mamdani said. “I haven’t given anybody advice on how to respond to me.”

Knicks backup center Mitchell Robinson, meanwhile, seems pretty pumped up that Trump will be in attendance. Robinson told a fan on TikTok “you ain’t lying brother” in response to a video joking he will be hyper-active during the game with Trump watching.

Game 3 tips off on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Watch above via Awful Announcing.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!