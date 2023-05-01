‘I Can See Underwear’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Chrissy Teigen For ‘Elitism’ at ‘Fake, Stupid’ WH Correspondents Dinner

Former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly criticized model Chrissy Teigen for having “minions” hold her dress at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner and protested the “elitism” of the event during her SiriusXM show on Monday.

On SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly railed against Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which she has attended in the past.

“You know who they think is relevant? Chrissy Teigen. That’s who they invited as their big star,” Kelly protested. “We’ve gone from George Clooney to Chrissy Teigen, who showed up there like she was literally going to the coronation.”

Reacting to a video which showed Teigen arriving at the dinner with her husband John Legend and three women who held the back of her dress, Kelly said, “She has by my count three minions following her — that’s minions in her view — following her, holding the dress or the train of her existent dress.”

“I can see underwear, ok? I can see London, I see France, I see Chrissy’s underpants,” she went on, before claiming, “Nobody shows underpants at the White House Correspondents Dinner, okay Chrissy? They just don’t do it. And nobody shows up with serfs to carry their train, which there shouldn’t be on your White House Correspondents Dinner dress anyway because it’s barely a formal event.”

Kelly claimed Teigen’s flashy entrance was a picture of “everything wrong with the elitism… the self importance, the aggrandizement of this fake, stupid event.”

“It just tells you everything you need to know,” she said.

During Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, President Joe Biden made jokes about former CNN host Don Lemon and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who were both fired from their respective networks on April 24.

