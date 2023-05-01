Fox News Host Interrupts Trump Challenger 11 Times in Testy Nine-Minute Interview

Fox News host Lawrence Jones interrupted former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson 11 times on Monday night while the Republican candidate for president tried to answer questions.

Jones is one of several guest hosts of Fox News Tonight – the network’s placeholder show until a permanent host is selected to succeed Tucker Carlson, a fixture of Fox News’s 8 p.m. time slot until his ouster last week.

Hutchinson is one of just a handful of Republicans to announce a bid for the 2024 nomination so far, thus challenging former President Donald Trump, who declared in November.

The governor initially took Jones’s interruptions in stride, but by the time the interview concluded, Hutchinson seemed over it. When Jones bid him farewell, Hutchinson opted to say nothing during a long pause.

Jones began the interview by saying he hasn’t encountered anyone who wants Hutchinson to be president.

“Governor, let’s get straight to it,” he said. “Because, if you know me and you watch my work, I travel all across the country. And I talk to voters, diners, middle America, urban America. And Governor, I have found not one person that says they want Asa Hutchinson to be the president of the United States. So, why are you running?”

Hutchinson responded by talking about the economy and crime before being interrupted the first of many times.

“Look, sir, I think your Republican accomplishments on many of the issues are right along with the conservative model,” Jones said. “But since you’re running in a Republican primary, there are some things that separate you there’s things that separate you from the other candidates – like your support of the Ukraine war.”

“There is a national interest in our support of Ukraine,” Hutchinson said. “And yes, this is a big debate in the Republican Party. You’ve got the isolationist wing and you’ve got those that believe that America needs to leave–”

Jones interrupted a second time.

“I think what your voters are saying – the Republican voters are saying – where you stop it at? Do we go to Africa? Do we go to Latin America? What is the red line for you?”

“Well, you don’t need to draw a red line,” the former governor replied. “You need to support those that are being oppressed against the oppressor. And right now that is Ukraine. Now, hopefully, we can stop it there. Hopefully, that Ukraine, as they have stood up very bravely will have the continued support of the Western world to fight against aggression. To me that is the best instincts of America, but also our history. Taiwan is–”

“Does Taiwan count as well?” Jones interjected again.

“It counts in many different ways,” he answered. “One, they’re an independent country and they’re threatened by China, and–”

“So we go to war with China?” Jones asked.

“Lawrence, I didn’t say that,” he responded. “And I would not advocate that.”

Jones interrupted again and eventually asked Hutchinson about his veto of a bill that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors.

Hutchinson responded and Jones interrupted him several more times.

“Governor, I just went through your record here,” Jones said to wrap up the interview. “And I gave you credit for the normal Republican positions. You’re right in line. But this is a new Republican Party. Thank you so much for your time, sir.”

Hutchinson said nothing and smiled.

