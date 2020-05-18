Limbaugh Guest Host Mark Steyn Calls Masks, Distancing ‘Sharia-Lite’: We’re ‘Adopting ISIS/Taliban Policies’

Filling in for top talker Rush Limbaugh on Monday, guest host Mark Steyn said that the wearing of masks in public and limiting public musical performances show the United States is adopting a form of Sharia law during the pandemic response. He did not blame President Donald Trump, who is the president, for that trend.

“You know the last time I was writing about societies banning music it was ISIS and the Taliban,” said Steyn of pandemic measures that involve limiting public events such as concerts. “I’m creeped out by the fact that we’re basically adopting ISIS/Taliban policies on music.”

“They actually beheaded a bunch of musicians, I think it was on the Libyan coast, ISIS did, when they caught them with their cellos. Why are we adopting ISIS policies on music?” Steyn asked. He did not give any examples of Americans beheading cellists.

“Then again we get to the mask. The face covering. Again, that is a sign of Talibanic societies, ISIS societies,” Steyn continued. “It’s not quite the full niqab like they wear in Raqqa, when it was run by the new caliphate, but it’s actually getting pretty close there, it destroys social trust.”

“I’ve never liked burqas and niqabs and all the rest of it because I don’t want to be walking through a city surrounded by masked people, I think it lowers social trust,” said Steyn. “And now we’re adopting it?”

Steyn added that the mask is also a “symbol” of curtailed freedom, in that it is worn over the mouth. “A symbol of one of the other appalling features of the last few months, the restraints on free speech,” he said. “The fact that we’re covering our mouths itself seems to have some disturbing aspects to it.”

“It’s basically like a sort of Sharia-lite thing,” he said. “If this is the new normal I don’t want to live like this.”

He said that public music is one of the “great civilizing features of the last thousand years” and that now we’re “making that illegal forever.”

“It’s like some kind of Sharia-lite version that’s going on,” he said again. “In the end who cares whether the Taliban gets back in Afghanistan because we’ll look pretty much the same when this is all through.”

Listen to the clip above, via the Rush Limbaugh show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]