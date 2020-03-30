Meghan McCain, currently staying at home after recently announcing her pregnancy, went off on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s coronavirus response in an interview with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams.

De Blasio has faced criticism for not taking the pandemic more seriously earlier on and on The Dan Abrams Show today, McCain contrasted his leadership with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s.

McCain said the crisis has shown “what an absolute irresponsible buffoon” de Blasio has been, bringing up comments of his weeks ago about how New Yorkers should go about their lives.

“I’ve been done with de Blasio for a long time, I can’t stand him, he killed the groundhog on Groundhog Day,” she said. “New York deserves so much better than this man.”

