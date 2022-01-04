Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) resumed his efforts to cast doubt on vaccines by asking “Why do we think that we can create something better than God” to deal with the coronavirus.

Johnson’s comments came as he spoke to right wing talk show host Vicki McKenna on her show, where they started by bashing health officials while Johnson touted the supposed health benefits of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Johnson has a history of impugning the efficacy of vaccines, and sure enough, he went on a tangent about how breakthrough cases supposedly prove that “the vaccines doesn’t work as well as we all hoped.”

As health officials have repeatedly explained, it is still possible for people to contract Covid if they’re vaccinated, but they’re less likely to experience severe illness or remain infectious for as long as they would have otherwise. Meanwhile, the great majority of people who’ve died from Covid were unvaccinated.

This all flew over Johnson’s head a week ago when he pointed to Covid cases among the vaccinated during an interview and asked “what’s the point” of getting the shot. The senator wound up returning to that line of thought as he recommended that people focus purely on developing natural immunity, which means contracting the virus that has killed over 825,000 Americans so far.

Why would we just automatically assume that our natural immunity is going to be awful? You would think the default position would be, if you’ve already had it, you ought to be pretty well protected. Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it really is? Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combatting disease? There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it’s all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine.

Johnson went on to say the vaccine is “absolutely appropriate” for those who are vulnerable, but slammed the idea of offering it to children or pregnant women.

Listen above, via Heartland Signal.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com