During Vaccine Discussion, Ron Johnson Cites Covid Cases Among Vaxxed and Asks, ‘What’s the Point?’

The eponymous host of Tucker Carlson Tonight was off Monday night, but viewers were nevertheless still treated to a context-free discussion about fully vaccinated individuals contracting Covid-19.

As has been noted the world over, being vaccinated against the coronavirus does not necessarily prevent people from getting Covid-19. However, it makes them far less likely to require hospitalization or die from the virus as opposed to unvaccinated people. According to one survey between, the unvaccinated are accounting for between 98% and 99% of Covid deaths.

This well-known fact went unmentioned during a conversation between guest host Sean Duffy and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

“Listen, we all hoped and prayed the vaccines would be 100% effective, 100% safe, but they’re not,” said Johnson. “We now know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch Covid, they can transmit Covid. So what’s the point?”

Johnson said “natural immunity” isn’t being recognized enough, nor are the “injuries” being caused by the vaccine.

“We’re not recognizing natural immunity,” said Johnson. “And sadly, we’re not acknowledging the vaccine injuries and doing research to help those individuals who have been harmed by the vaccines as well.”

The senator said Dr. Anthony Fauci “has not been honest or transparent with the American public.”

Duffy expressed frustration with Fauci and also vaccine mandates in New York.

“The problem is, I know scores of people who are vaccinated and have been boosted and they all got Omicron,” said Duffy. “I mean, this is not a pandemic of Omicron of just the unvaxxed. Everybody is getting it. So why are we having special rules for the unvaccinated compared to the vaccinated?”

“Because they need to find a scapegoat for their failure,” replied Johnson. “At this point, Sean, I have no idea why anybody would listen to Anthony Fauci. He should have been terminated and fired from his position a long time ago as soon as we found out that he funded the dangerous research that folks at the Wuhan lab had access to.”

Johnson concluded, “I have no idea why anybody – anybody – would listen to Anthony Fauci as it relates to Covid and the coronavirus.”

