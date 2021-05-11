Ron Johnson Complains He’s Being ‘Attacked’ After Being Called Out for Saying He’s Not Getting the Vaccine

Senator Ron Johnson has been repeatedly called out in the past few weeks for comments about the vaccines, including some downright irresponsible claims.

Johnson has publicly said that he has not gotten the covid-19 vaccine yet, and complained on Fox News Tuesday night about “media bias run amok” after the criticism he has received.

He previously said that he wasn’t getting the vaccine because he’s already had covid, and told Tucker Carlson Tuesday night, “I was immediately labeled an anti-vaxxer, I was attacked, and all of a sudden it became an issue.”

Johnson said after talking with a doctor he’s “not going to get vaccinated” right now and will “reconsider this later on.”

The Wisconsin senator was lambasted for saying last month, amid the ongoing vaccine rollout, that he’s “suspicious” of the “big push” to get everyone vaccinated.

He again asked on Tuesday night, “Why are they pushing this on everybody?” He said he’s concerned “about them trying to push it on children.”

